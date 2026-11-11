Mayor Parker orders review of Philadelphia's foster care system after death of Malayshia Allford

'This is a crisis of unimaginable proportions. The death of Malayshia Alford has shaken me and our city to its core,' Parker said in a statement.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has ordered a review of the city's foster care system following the death of 10-year-oldAllford was initially reported missing in West Philadelphia but was found dead after a 10-day search on November 4 in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Parker signed an executive order creating a child welfare review committee tasked with examining the city's foster care system and recommending changes to strengthen oversight and protections for children in care.

Also read West Philadelphia community honors 10-year-old Malayshia Allford at 'May May Day'

"This is a crisis of unimaginable proportions. The death of Malayshia Alford has shaken me and our city to its core," Parker said in a statement.

"The review required by law must take place, but I am requiring the city to do more. We must examine our foster care system thoroughly and independently, identify where it must improve and act to better protect our children," she added.

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'Very evil': Parents recall troubling encounters with teacher charged with foster daughter's murder The announcement comes amid growing public scrutiny of Philadelphia's foster care system following allegations that Williams abused Allford before her death. The report, obtained by Action News through sources, details numerous injuries, including a fractured rib, bruising to her head and torso, and whip-like marks across her legs. The report also concluded that the injuries were not consistent with a fall.

Prior to her death, witnesses cited in a criminal complaint told investigators that Williams threw the child down stairs, denied her food and water, and forced her to wear a weighted vest while repeatedly walking up and down stairs. The investigation began after Williams reportedly told police that Malayshia did not return home from school and was not answering her phone. After police started investigating, they said there were conflicting accounts from adults connected to the case.

According to court documents, she sent text messages from her own phone to Allford's phone after she was dead, asking where the child was and then allegedly used Allford's phone to send a response.