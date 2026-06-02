Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 Set as Final Chapter, No One Is Safe

The final season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown will conclude major story arcs as FBI agent Russell Hardy disrupts the town's power structure. Jeremy Renner shared a teaser photo from set, emphasizing that no character is safe in the last chapter.

The fifth season of Mayor of Kingstown is confirmed to be the final chapter of the crime thriller series, set to wrap up multiple story and character arcs.

The first four seasons are currently available to stream on Paramount+. Star Jeremy Renner, who plays Mike McLusky, provided an update from the set, sharing a photo that jokingly shows his dogs, Roxy and Hershey, in jail, with one wearing a black-and-white striped prison outfit. Behind them, a destroyed, burning car is visible in front of a McLusky Steel building. Renner captioned the post: Coming close to finishing Season 5 on Mayor of Kingstown.

No one is safe this season …. I mean Nobody! The season does not yet have an official release date. The story will follow FBI agent Russell Hardy, played by David Morse, arriving in Kingstown after the murder of Mike's sister-in-law, Tracy.

Hardy becomes a threat to the town's complicated power balance. Returning cast members include Edie Falco, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Necar Zadegan, Nichole Galicia, and Lennie James. Néstor Carbonell joins in a recurring role as Enrique Molina. The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, who also executive-produce alongside Jeremy Renner, Ron Burkle, Michael Friedman, Antoine Fuqua, David Glasser, and Bob Yari





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mayor Of Kingstown Season 5 Final Season Jeremy Renner Crime Thriller Paramount+ Taylor Sheridan David Morse FBI Agent TV Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cast of The White Lotus Season 4 Caught on Set in CannesThe cast of The White Lotus has descended on Cannes for its fourth season, which is set during its famous film festival.

Read more »

Law & Order: SVU Season 28 to Feature More Ice-T After Limited Season 27 AppearanceLaw & Order: SVU showrunner confirms Ice-T will appear in more episodes in season 28 following a reduced role in season 27, where character Fin Tutuola was largely absent due to budget cuts and cast changes. Despite the introduction of Captain Curry and Amanda Rollins' return, fans noted the missing presence of Fin, Benson's longtime partner. The series continues to balance its veteran cast with new additions while maintaining its core dynamic.

Read more »

Marshals Season 1 Officially Over, Season 2 Release Date AnnouncedMarshals Season 1 has concluded, and the show's creators have announced the release date for Season 2. The new season will premiere in the fall of 2026, allowing fans to catch up with Kayce and his team after a cliffhanger ending.

Read more »

Jeremy Renner Confirms Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 Wraps Filming, Teases "No One Is Safe" in Final SeasonActor Jeremy Renner has announced that filming for the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown is almost complete. He shared a cryptic Instagram post hinting at high stakes and significant character peril. The final season, set to continue from the season four finale, introduces new threats from an FBI agent and promises a dramatic conclusion to the story of the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan.

Read more »