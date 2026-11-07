Mayor: Multiple warning signs missed before Mobile’s $14.7 million loss

Mobile Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis city staff missed multiple warning signs before $14.7 million intended for the Regions Arena contractor was sent to a fraudulent

Mobile Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis city staff missed multiple warning signs before $14.7 million intended for the Regions Arena contractor was sent to a fraudulent account.

He says the city’s investigation found finance department staff failed to follow verification procedures and did not act on concerns as the contractor’s payment information changed.

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"Frankly, this fraud should have been caught. The red flags were everywhere, and they were not chased down," said Cheriogotis. The first red flag was the initial email sent to the city in May from a person claiming to be with contractor BL Harbert. Cheriogotis says it included the correct logo and company web address but included additional characters to the standard 'blharbert.com' email address.

Cheriogotis says the first change to the contractor’s banking information was made in the city’s internal system on May 27. He says the impersonator also requested multiple invoices and other information the contractor would already have. To justify the requests, the impersonator explained BL Harbert was going through an audit.

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"To me, that doesn't make sense," said Cheriogotis. "A legitimate business doesn't hide from an audit. They don't move money around because of an audit. I think that's a glaring red flag that, frankly, runs through the communications that should have been seen, and it wasn't.

" Cheriogotis says two people in accounts payable reviewed the banking change in May and there were phone conversations with the fraudster, who spoke English, at "multiple levels" to verify the request. However, he says staff used a number supplied in the impersonator's email, not a trusted number on file.

"The more I know about this situation, the more frustrated I become that it happened," said Cheriogotis. Cheriogotis says the city was asked to send the payment to a different U.S. bank and change the method of payment from a wire transfer to ACH depost. The city’s instructions to its bank to update the payment information were sent shortly before the October 2nd payment. He said the difficulty getting the bank to process the change should have raised concerns.

"I think the fact that they were having difficulty getting the bank to receive our communications to update this information was a massive red flag," said Cheriogotis. On October 7, the city learned the legitimate contractor did not receive the regular $14.7 million monthly payment. Cheriogotis says the problem was not elevated to him and Executive Finance Director Logan Gewin until October 16. The city strengthened its payment safeguards after an attempted separate fraud of nearly $1 million in August.

Those procedures required banking and vendor information changes to receive additional review and verification. Cheriogotis said he does not believe those checks were followed in this case. Since the October fraud, all vendor changes have to verified three times, including by Gewin. One finance department employee was fired, and two others are on administrative leave.

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The mayor said additional disciplinary action remains possible. The FBI is investigating. The $14.7 million has not been recovered. The Mobile City Council is proceeding with its own investigation.

Council members are set to discuss appointing special counsel to assist with the investigation Tuesday. Cheriogotis said the finance department was already facing serious staffing challenges when Gewin took over on April 14, with 33 employees leaving since 2023 and six finance directors since 2021. The mayor praised Gewin’s expertise and hiring efforts, saying he has helped hold together an overworked team and keep city payments moving safely.

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