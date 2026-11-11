Mayor Mamdani Signs COPA Giving Community Groups First Chance to Buy New York Apartment Buildings

New York City's Community Opportunity to Purchase Act lets vetted nonprofits buy certain multifamily buildings before private buyers, aiming to preserve affordable housing.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed into law the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act, granting qualified nonprofits and community groups the first opportunity to buy certain multifamily apartment buildings before they reach the private market. The law aims to protect affordable housing by allowing vetted organizations to step in early when a building is listed for sale.

How COPA Works and Which Buildings Are Covered

The Department of Housing Preservation and Development will maintain a list of qualified entities, including vetted nonprofits, tenant groups, community land trusts and other mission‑driven organizations with proven experience in acquiring, preserving and managing affordable housing. These entities must also show the financial and organizational capacity to purchase and operate eligible properties.

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When a covered building is put up for sale, a qualified entity receives an exclusive 145‑day window to complete the purchase. If its offer is rejected and another buyer submits an offer within a year, the qualified entity has the right of first refusal to match it.

COPA defines covered properties as multifamily buildings with at least four units that are in significant disrepair or buildings with affordability restrictions governed by HPD regulatory agreements. The legislation is expected to affect about 2,100 properties across the five boroughs.

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Reactions from City Leaders and Housing Advocates

Mayor Mamdani said the law will give power to community organizations that have spent years serving neighborhoods and fighting to keep New Yorkers housed, replacing speculation with stability.

Cea Weaver, Director of the NYC Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, called COPA a new era for affordable housing, letting community‑rooted organizations preserve the homes that residents rely on.

Implications for Tenants and the Housing Market

By providing a first‑opportunity window, COPA is designed to reduce the deterioration of homes that landlords may leave unmaintained while extracting profits. Tenants could benefit from more stable maintenance and fewer displacement risks.

Housing developers and private buyers will now face a mandatory waiting period before they can pursue certain multifamily buildings, potentially altering the pace and dynamics of the real estate market in New York City.

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City officials have stated that COPA will shift the balance toward community stewardship, looking forward to seeing how the act shapes future housing policy and preservation efforts in the boroughs.