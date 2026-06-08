Mayor Mamdani Promised to Rethink Policing. Six Months Later, the NYPD Is Growing

When Zohran Mamdani ran for mayor, he promised to reduce the NYPD’s role in responding to issues like mental health crises and homelessness while investing in civilian alternatives.

When Zohran Mamdani ran for mayor, he promised to reduce the NYPD’s role in responding to issues like mental health crises and homelessness while investing in civilian alternatives.

Six months into his administration, the mayor is planning to add hundreds of police officers, while Mamdani’s proposed Department of Community Safety remains far smaller than what he campaigned on. WNYC and Gothamist reporter Elizabeth Kim explains how the mayor’s approach to policing has evolved, why some supporters are frustrated, and what the shift could mean for public safety and politics in New York City. — Got any questions, comments or story ideas?

Send us a message at NYCNow@WNYC.orgJames Parrott talks about factors contributing to New York City's concerningly high unemployment rate. Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy Running for Congress in New York. Plus, the Astronaut Reid Wiseman The candidate on the role of social media in politics, and speaking out against his cousin R.F. K., Jr. Plus, the commander of NASA’s Artemis II mission on the dark side of the moon.

Hiring at the highest-funded U.S. law enforcement agency. New York state is putting up $6 million for the event, with New York City chipping in $3.5 million.





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