mamdani,the mayor of New York City, made comments on X, calling it 'an attempt to divide us' before crediting immigrants as the reason soccer exists in the first spot. He emphasized that immigrants play and coach the game, work in the stAdiums, fill the stands, and make celebrations like the World Cup possible. Six of the players on the US Men's National Crew are immigrants. meanwhile, Tom Homan, the Border Czar, warned of an increase in ICE officers due to politicians refusing to assist federal immigration enforcement officers. homan blamed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for refusing to cooperate with ICE and increasing ICE's presence in Recent York City.

This week, Mamdani, the mayor of New York City , created comments on X, calling it 'an attempt to divide us' before crediting immigrants as the reason soccer exists in the first location.

He emphasized that immigrants play and coach the game, work in the stadiums, fill the stands, and make celebrations like the World Cup possible. Six of the players on the US Men's National Team are immigrants. Mamdani's comments were not directed at any one person or agency, though Tom Homan, the Border Czar, warned of an increase in ICE officers due to politicians refusing to assist federal immigratiOn enforcement officers. Homan blamed New York Gov.

Kathy Hochul for refusing to cooperate with ICE and increasing ICEs presence in Fresh York City





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