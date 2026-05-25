Mayor Karen Bass's Reelection Bid Amid Political Turmoil and Criticism

Mayor Karen Bass is seeking reelection despite facing political turmoil and criticism she has faced during her first term. Some advocates believe she has a plan for Black progress that may not be evident, but is long range and strategic. The Black population is rapidly continuing to dwindle, to roughly 8% today from a peak of 18% in 1970, besieged by gentrification, stratospheric housing costs, underemployment, and shrinking political representation.

Mayor Karen Bass is seeking reelection despite facing political turmoil and criticism she has faced during her first term. Some advocates believe she has a plan for Black progress that may not be evident, but is long range and strategic.

The Black population is rapidly continuing to dwindle, to roughly 8% today from a peak of 18% in 1970, besieged by gentrification, stratospheric housing costs, underemployment, and shrinking political representation. Despite the criticism, Reverend JJ, a self-described ‘community pastor’ and a tireless advocate for Black communities in Los Angeles, believes she has a plan for Black progress that may not be evident, but is long range and strategic. As Bass seeks reelection, Reverend JJ is supporting her again





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Mayor Karen Bass Reelection Bid Political Turmoil Criticism Black Progress Black Lives Matter Grassroots L.A. Police Funding Social Services Post-George Floyd Reforms

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