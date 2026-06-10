Kenneth Bass, brother of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and his wife have sued the city and 17 other defendants over the destruction of their Malibu home in the Palisades fire, citing smoke inhalation and emotional distress. The lawsuit joins thousands filed against the cIty, while the mayor faces scrutiny over her fire response.

Californians finally know who they'll be voting for in key races come November after a prolonged wait of eight days following the closure of polls.

The delay in finalizing results has sparked discussions about the efficiency of the electoral process in the state. Meanwhile, a separate legal development has emerged involving Mayor Karen Bass's family. Kenneth Bass, the mayor's brother, and his wife have filed a lawsuit on May 18 against the town of Los Angeles and other parties, citing smoke inhalation and the devastating loss of thier Malibu home during the Palisades fire.

The lawsuit names 18 public and private sector defendanTs, reflecting the widespread impact of the disaster. The City Attorney's Office is tasked with defending the city and the Department of Water and Power in this litigation. Mayor Bass has publicly addressed the personal tragedy, stating, "The loss that you're going through, I share indirectly.

It's hit my family too," and described the event as a "type of shock and grief that is trauma that will be with us for a long time.

" Her office also noted that she has spoken about her brother's loss since January 2025, emphasizing that there's "nothing new here" regarding the family's experience. This lawsuit adds to the thousands already filed against the city,underscoring the extensive legal fallout from the fire. Mayor Bass has too faced criticism over her handling of the Palisades fires, a controversy that has persisted amid the recovery efforts





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