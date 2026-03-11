Raman leads Bass by 51.1% to 48.9% in LA mayor race as ballots are counted

Nithya Raman has overtaken Mayor Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayor's race, leading 51.1% to 48.9% with about 63% of votes counted. The contest may take days to call as late mail ballots arrive.

City Councilmember Nithya Raman has overtaken Mayor Karen Bass in the closely contested race for control of Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest city, as election officials continue counting ballots.

With an estimated 63% of the vote counted, Raman leads with 377,458 votes, or 51.1%, compared to Bass' 360,864 votes, or 48.9%, according to the latest figures from the Associated Press. Bass initially held a narrow advantage over Raman as results began rolling in Tuesday night, leading by just two percentage points. But the race shifted overnight as Los Angeles County election officials released additional ballot counts, erasing Bass' early lead and putting Raman ahead.

Also read Karen Bass unleashes on Nithya Raman as awkward video emerges of mayor with Xavier Becerra

Raman expected to secure late ballots

The slight gap between the two candidates does not bode well for Bass, since Raman is expected to secure a larger portion of the late-arriving ballots in the coming days. Those ballots tend to be cast by the younger voters that serve as her base.

Speaking before an enthusiastic crowd of supporters at the Greek Theatre Plaza in Griffith Park on Tuesday night, Raman celebrated her campaign's momentum and suggested the election reflected a broader desire among voters for a different direction. Here in Los Angeles, this election is about change too, she said. A city that was engineered over the last few decades to resist change and the people right here who said enough is enough.

Raman also emphasized the city's affordability crisis, arguing that rising living costs have forced many Angelenos to leave and contributed to growing frustration with local leadership. She said residents watched friend after friend, family after family, leave because they could not afford to stay, and that many talked about it as if these things were completely out of City Hall's control. That is the cynicism that started to take over this city, she said.

Advertisement

That started to make us believe that L.A.

Raman and Bass campaign strategies

's problems were not just bad, but they were permanent. That L.A.

's best days were behind us. Despite her lead, Raman acknowledged that the election remained undecided and said she would wait for the remaining ballots to be counted before declaring victory. Speaking to supporters at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on election night, Bass acknowledged that it takes awhile to count the vote but expressed confidence in the outcome. Four years ago you gave me the honor of a lifetime, she said.

This is the Los Angeles that I will never stop fighting for. Bass also acknowledged the difficulties facing the city while emphasizing its extraordinary promise. She highlighted her administration's efforts to reduce crime and move unhoused residents off the streets. Bass promised that during a second term she wanted to continue her efforts to reduce homelessness, expand affordable housing and improve public safety.

She pledged to build on her Inside Safe program, increase staffing at the Los Angeles Police Department and accelerate rebuilding efforts in Pacific Palisades. Meanwhile, Raman ran for mayor on a platform focused on affordable housing, homelessness and improving city services. She pledged to reduce the number of people living on the streets by at least 50% before the 2028 Olympics, increase housing construction and strengthen protections for renters.

Raman also vowed to cut street homelessness in half citywide by summer 2028 and completely by the end of her first 4-year term. She took credit for a major reduction in encampments in her own Hollywood Hills district. The race has divided City Hall's political establishment and newer progressive groups, with Bass defending her record and Raman criticizing her handling of homelessness and the Palisades fire.

Bass, 73, a veteran politician who previously served in Congress and the state Legislature, was backed by much of the city's political establishment, including the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and the county's Democratic Party. Raman, 45, has aligned herself with groups that have emerged at City Hall more recently, including the left-wing Democratic Socialists of America and Streets For All, a transportation advocacy group.

Bass, who had been politically weakened in the wake of the 2025 Palisades fire, was attempting to hold off a vigorous challenge from Raman, who stunned the city's establishment this year by entering the race at the last minute against someone she had publicly endorsed just a few weeks earlier. Bass secured just 34% of the vote in the June 2 primary, a weak showing for an incumbent.

Advertisement

Her disapproval ratings had remained high ever since the Palisades fire in 2025, which broke out when she was out of the country on a diplomatic mission. During the campaign's final days, Bass went to venues populated by older voters, including senior centers in West Adams and in Northridge, where she danced with elderly Angelenos. Raman showed up at bars and nightclubs and on college campuses, spreading her call for change at City Hall.

Outside groups pour millions into race

Bass attempted to reverse her fortunes by touting her administration's progress in reducing violent crime, fast-tracking affordable housing and bringing down unsheltered homelessness, the number of people living outside and in their cars, by 11%. Raman offered lacerating critiques of the mayor's record, saying her fight against homelessness has been costly and ineffective. Since the June 2 primary election, Bass and Raman have received a huge influx of financial support from outside political interests.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents rank-and-file officers, put at least $6 million into a political action committee that has been airing ads criticizing Raman over her approach to public safety, particularly her opposition to a law barring homeless encampments near schools. The Central City Assn. , a downtown-based business group flush with funding from Airbnb, put another $2 million into efforts to promote Bass. Raman said those outside campaigns showed that pay-to-play politics have dominated Bass' tenure.

The mayor received that political support after giving expensive raises to police officers and committing the city to a $2.6-billion upgrade of the Convention Center, she said. Bass said the Convention Center will give the city an economic boost and argued that the police raises kept the city from losing a much larger number of officers during her time in office. Raman received her own support from well-funded interests.

The carpenters union, whose leaders have voiced anger that Bass did not incorporate labor standards into her affordable housing initiative, put $3.8 million into a campaign that savaged Bass over her handling of the Palisades fire, homelessness and other issues. Hedge fund manager Aaron Sosnick, who has advocated for an expansion of the city's bike lane network, put $8 million into a pair of committees that have promoted Raman, including the one overseen by the carpenters.

Bass went on the offensive as well, hitting Raman over her shifting political positions on public safety, homelessness, housing production and other issues. Bass repeatedly pointed out that none of Raman's colleagues had endorsed her, saying it showed that she does not work well with others. Yet another campaign flash point was Police Chief Jim McDonnell, who was appointed by Bass to run the LAPD in 2024.

Disagreement over police chief replacement

Raman vowed to replace McDonnell, saying he had not met the moment during the federal immigration raids that upended the city. She accused the LAPD of protecting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and mistreating protesters, firing tear gas and less lethal munitions at them. As the campaign progressed, Raman gave different answers about her timeline for replacing the police chief. At one point, she said she would wait until 2030, after his term had ended.

She then walked that back and said she would replace him sooner than 2030, without offering specifics. She later said she would start the replacement process on Day 1. The race tightened in the campaign's final weeks. In an October poll conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times, Bass and Raman were effectively tied.

With neither candidate holding a decisive advantage, the outcome of the mayoral contest could remain unresolved for several days. California election rules allow ballots mailed by Election Day to be counted as long as they arrive within seven days. The contest has been in many ways a generational fight, with the two staking out differing positions on public safety, housing production and strategies for ending homelessness.