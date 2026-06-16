Mayor John Whitmire outlines Houston’s preparedness measures amidst flood threat

Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced Monday several preparedness measures the city has taken amidst and ahead of the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding.

– Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced Monday several preparedness measures the city has taken amidst and ahead of the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding.

Whitmire says Houston Public Works is lowering Lake Houston’s water level, staging barricades at flood-prone locations, and preparing dump trucks to assist with potential high-water challenges. Both the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department have positioned high-water rescue vehicles and boats throughout the city. The city has also activated its Emergency Operations Center.

“We are taking every step to prepare for this weather and keep our community safe,” Whitmire said. “I urge residents and visitors alike to stay informed, use caution on the roads, and never drive through flooded streets. By working together and following official guidance, we can help keep everyone safe. ”Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up.

He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing. FIFA SUNDAY: Tracking rain and thunderstorms | What you need to knowMarco's Pizza New York Style Pizza has big pepperonis and even bigger flavorNew pay for parking policy 🅿️ and security helps bring down the number of car break-ins in midtown.

Explaining the bumpy roads on Houston's Southwest Freeway, and when they'll be fixed🚨 HOUSTON FIFA FAN FEST SURVIVAL GUIDE 🚨⚽Houston ICE detainee escaped federal facility using yoga mat to scale wall





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

City Of Houston Weather Flooding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Turturro says he asked Spike Lee for Knicks tickets for movie rolesActor John Turturro tells CNN’s Omar Jimenez that he asked Spike Lee for tickets to Knicks games in exchange for his work in some of Lee’s films.

Read more »

Dean Martin's brutal one-word response to young John Stamos changed his life foreverJohn Stamos shares how a chance meeting with Dean Martin at Le Dome in Hollywood shaped his decision to leave 'General Hospital' for sitcoms.

Read more »

Houston Controller Chris Hollins announces investigation into Mayor Whitmire senior advisor Chris BrownHouston Controller Chris Hollins launches an investigation into Mayor John Whitmire’s senior advisor, former Controller Chris Brown, over questions surrounding his taxpayer-funded position, work activity and oversight.

Read more »

Houston Controller Chris Hollins investigates Mayor John Whitmire's $127K advisorHouston Controller Chris Hollins has launched a formal investigation into a $127,000 mayoral advisor who records show badged into work only 13 times in two years.

Read more »