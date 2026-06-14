Mayor in Oaxaca state is latest official slain in Mexico

Mexican authorities are investigating the homicide of a mayor in San Miguel Amatitlan, Oaxaca, the latest elected official to be killed.

Mexican authorities investigate the slaying of San Miguel Amatitlan Mayor Joel Bravo Martínez in Oaxaca, shot weeks after pleading for state protection amid escalating threats, his party says.

Killing underscores Mexico’s political and organized-crime violence as the country co-hosts the 2026 World Cup as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has assured visitors the country is safe. Mexican authorities announced Saturday that they are investigating the homicide of a mayor in San Miguel Amatitlan, Oaxaca, in the country’s latest case of political violence.

Joel Bravo Martínez was gunned down Saturday, weeks after he reported that he feared for his life and requested protection from the state government, according to a statement from his party, PAN. The Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that once it learned of the killing, the institution “immediately activated the protocols for the investigation of crimes of high impact.

”The Mexican Security Cabinet said that it was working with state authorities to investigate the crime and arrest those responsible and that it had sent additional forces to the area. Local politicians in Mexico are frequently victims of political and organized crime violence. This homicide comes as Mexico seeks to project an image of safety and modernity as it hosts the ongoing World Cup along with the U.S. and Canada.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has assured visitors that the country has a proper security plan for the event, including specialized training for officials, planning and operational exercises, early warning systems and security measures around stadiums, airports, roads and hotels. Alejandro Moreno, the president of the PRI party that ruled Mexico for decades, criticized Sheinbaum’s administration for failing to protect local politicians.

“Every mayor assassinated represents a direct attack on democratic institutions and on the right of communities to live in peace,” Moreno said on X.Rebuilding L.A. : How One Altadena Neighborhood Builds Back, Piece By Piece It turns out you can burn down a neighborhood and not destroy a community. We’ve seen evidence of this all across L.A. and so we will head back to one neighborhood that’s a good example of that bond: West Poppyfields Drive in Altadena.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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