INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Sunday afternoon at New Direction Church that he will not seek another term as mayor of Indianapolis. He announced his run for office 11 years ago at the very same church.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Sunday afternoon at New Direction Church that he will not seek another term as mayor of Indianapolis. He announced his run for office 11 years ago at the very same church.

The Mayor says his time in office has brought challenging moments, but his New Direction church community stood alongside him through it all. He reflected on leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest following the death of George Floyd. Hogsett also highlighted some of his administration’s accomplishments, including reducing gun violence.

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However, his administration has also faced scrutiny and staff turnover following public allegations of sexual harassment involving his former chief of staff and campaign manager, Thomas Cook. Critics like mayoral candidate and State SenatorOsili said in a statement that Hogsett’s decision is an “exciting opportunity for a fresh start and for new progressive leadership focused on the future of our city.

”The following statement can be attributed to Hogsett: “I am proud of what we have accomplished, grateful to everyone who has stood alongside me, and hopeful about the future of Indianapolis. ” “Over the last 11 years, I have had the distinct honor of serving as the 49th Mayor of our great city, Indianapolis. During that time, our city has experienced some of its most challenging moments and some of its greatest days.

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“When the issue of gun violence became all too common for our communities, we created the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, invested in our IMPD officers, and addressed root causes of violent crime, resulting in a nearly 60% reduction in criminal homicides. “When decades of neglect led to crumbling roads, we spent billions rebuilding our roads, bridges, sidewalks, bike lanes, and trails and secured an additional $50 million in annual state funding for infrastructure.

“When our country faced economic uncertainty, Indianapolis became an example of how to invest strategically in its neighborhoods and people, earning the top spot in the Midwest for local economies. “When our neighbors were in need of a safe place to live, Indianapolis led with compassion, building thousands of affordable housing units and launching Streets to Home Indy, which has housed more than 300 neighbors to date.

“And when families were looking for a place to play and gather, we invested more than $150 million in our playgrounds, family centers, and greenways. “That is the spirit of Indianapolis. Rather than backing down from our challenges, we invest in overcoming them as one city. I was elected to lead through it all, no matter what the days brought.

“Over the course of the next year, there will be more challenges to come, more successes to celebrate, and more progress to be made. And as your mayor, I am committed to crossing that finish line together. ”