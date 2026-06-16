The mayor of the United States' biggest city expressed confidence in the NYPD and state partners to deliver a safe experience for the upcoming World Cup. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up to get married, with the couple announcing their engagement in 2025.

The mayor of the United States' biggest city expressed confidence in the NYPD and state partners to deliver a safe experience for the upcoming World Cup , which will take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The mayor noted that the city is used to big events and is incredibly excited for this one. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up to get married, with the couple announcing their engagement in 2025. The wedding is expected to be traditional, with Taylor's dad walking her down the aisle and classic touches like the father-daughter and mother-son dances.

The mayor was asked if he was invited to the wedding and whether he planned to attend, but he responded with a 'no' and expressed his wish for the couple to enjoy the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure. Taylor Swift has been busy with her music career, releasing her 12th studio album The Life of A Showgirl, and is now looking forward to planning her wedding.

She mentioned that she thinks the wedding will be fun to plan because she won't have to evaluate or assess her relationships with people to see if they should be there. The mayor's comments come as the city prepares to welcome the world for the World Cup and Taylor Swift's wedding, which coincides with America 250 and July 4 celebrations. The city is expecting a big event and is excited to welcome the world.

The mayor also mentioned that the singer and NFL player are focused on enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure of the big day. The wedding is expected to take place soon, but the exact date is not yet known. The city is preparing for the big event and is expecting a lot of attention and celebration.

The mayor's comments come as the city prepares to welcome the world for the World Cup and Taylor Swift's wedding, which coincides with America 250 and July 4 celebrations. The city is expecting a big event and is excited to welcome the world. The mayor also mentioned that the singer and NFL player are focused on enjoying the process rather than getting caught up in the pressure of the big day.

The wedding is expected to take place soon, but the exact date is not yet known. The city is preparing for the big event and is expecting a lot of attention and celebration





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