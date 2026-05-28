Mayor Brandon Johnson bringing gifts for Pope Leo XIV on Rome trip

Mayor Brandon Johnson is set to meet with Pope Leo XIV Thursday.

Thursday, May 28, 2026 10:24AMThe Chicago mayor has a list of topics he wants to talk about with the first Chicago pope. Mayor Johnson will have a private meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican Apostolic Library.

This will be the first time a Chicago mayor has visited the pope since then Mayor Rahm Emanuel met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2016. Mayor Johnson and his team will be bringing the pope a few gifts for the Chicago-born pope, including giardiniera and Cubs merch.

Johnson said he plans to thank the Catholic leader for his advocacy, including pushing back against the U.S. war in Iran and President Trump's immigration policies and actions carried out during Operation Midway Blitz.

"I am going to thank him for his courage and his strength particularly his moral stance around these endless wars, his stances around protecting workers, his clarity around the dreadful and the most barbaric form of slavery and offering up that apology and recognition and the role that slavery has played in the harm that has been caused for generations," Johnson said. Besides meeting with Pope Leo, Johnson plans on touring Rome to discuss sustainability, economic development, affordability, and public transit.

Johnson plans to also spend the day with the Roman mayor, and extending an invite to come visit Chicago. Related Topics





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