Mayor Bowser Celebrates Groundbreaking of Canopy Row, Adding 141 Homes at Walter Reed

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and community leaders marked the start of construction on Canopy Row, a new residential development bringing 141 family-sized homes to the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus in Ward 4. The project includes 47 townhomes and 94 stacked units, with 12 affordable homes reserved for households at or below 80% of the Median Family Income. This milestone continues the transformation of the 66-acre federal campus into a mixed-use neighborhood under the Bowser Administration's public-private partnership.

Mayor Muriel Bowser joined community members and development partners to celebrate the groundbreaking of Canopy Row, a significant residential project adding 141 family-sized homes to the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus in Ward 4.

The development is a joint effort by Urban Atlantic Development, NV Homes, and Triden Development Group. The project will feature a mix of 47 traditional townhomes and 94 stacked units with two to four bedrooms. Notably, twelve homes are set aside as affordable housing for households earning at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, creating pathways to homeownership in a key redevelopment zone.

Mayor Bowser highlighted that the vision for the campus, put forward by Ward 4 residents nearly two decades ago, is being fulfilled through a mixed-use community integrating housing, retail, and park space. She emphasized that the transformation went beyond redeveloping a campus to building an entire neighborhood, supporting more Washingtonians in becoming homeowners.

Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert reinforced that projects like Canopy Row grow the city's housing supply and offer more homeownership opportunities, building on extensive public investment and community planning. The Walter Reed campus redevelopment is one of the District's largest public-private partnerships. Since the military hospital's closure in 2011, the city has worked with stakeholders to repurpose the 66-acre site.

Over the past decade, more than 2.5 million square feet of obsolete hospital buildings have been demolished, making way for approximately 2.2 million square feet of new construction. This includes over 1,300 apartments, 280 condominiums, 50 townhomes, designated affordable housing for veterans and seniors, along with retail, educational, and community spaces. Today, the campus hosts about 150,000 square feet of retail anchored by a Whole Foods Market and numerous businesses.

It is also home to the 150,000-square-foot District of Columbia International School, serving over 1,600 students citywide. Mayor Bowser noted that her administration has added 62,000 new housing units across DC, including 17,000 affordable units, expanding opportunities for residents. The administration has also advanced other stalled projects like Skyland Town Center, St. Elizabeths East, the Reservoir District, and the Wharf, demonstrating a consistent strategy to unlock growth and economic development in all eight wards.

The Canopy Row community will be located between Georgia Avenue, Fern Street NW, and Elder Street NW, spanning three blocks with three distinct townhome models, including traditional three- and four-bedroom layouts and stacked two-story units. This project marks the start of construction on the first two buildings, further advancing the city's ambitious housing production goals





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