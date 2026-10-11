Bass Says Voters Made Decision, Doubtful About Political Return After Raman Win

Karen Bass spoke for the first time since losing the Los Angeles mayoral election to Nithya Raman, saying she is doubtful about returning to politics and that voter frustration drove a change wave.

One week after her election loss, outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she is doubtful about returning to politics. She spoke publicly for the first time since the Nov. 3 election while visiting the scene of an industrial business fire in Vernon.

She said her life has been devoted to service, never thinking about what she wants personally. That moment, she said, is now here. Nithya Raman, a former Bass political ally, held a double-digit lead in Tuesday's latest ballot count. With 97% of votes counted, Raman is projected to become the city's 44th mayor.

Also read The Latest: Trump says his deportation policy ‘might have been too tough’ for voters

Raman Projected to Become Los Angeles Mayor

She will be sworn in in December. Bass was seeking a second term leading the second-largest city in the nation. Bass said voters made a decision and democracy prevails. She wished Raman the best and said she will continue to be about the city of Los Angeles and what will help it prosper.

Advertisement

Asked what led to her loss, Bass put the election in the context of the national scene. She said there was a wave and these waves happen, and that change waves happen when people are frustrated and just want change. The loss was Bass' first in an election for public office during her political career in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

She became the first incumbent mayor of Los Angeles to be ousted by a challenger since Jim Hahn lost to Antonio Villaraigosa in 2005. Bass defeated real estate developer Rick Caruso in the 2022 election. Caruso said he planned to vote for Bass in this year's election. Bass had the endorsement of all but one of Raman's colleagues on the Los Angeles City Council.

Raman's Progressive Victory Aligns With Socialist Cities

Raman ran as a more progressive challenger. She was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America-LA. Bass was widely viewed as the establishment candidate. Raman's victory means Los Angeles will become one of three major U.S. cities led by politicians with support of democratic socialists, including New York with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Washington, D.C.

's Janeese Lewis George, who won the mayor's race this week. Raman paid tribute to Bass. She said Bass gave decades of her life to making the city what it is today. She cited Bass' time as an emergency room nurse, starting Community Coalition, her leadership in Sacramento and D.C.

Advertisement

, and becoming the first woman mayor of Los Angeles. Raman said so many people across the city and country are grateful for Bass' dedication to the promise of Los Angeles. Born in Los Angeles, Bass is a 1982 graduate of the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine Physician Assistant Program. She was a physician's assistant who later started Community Coalition in response to the crack-cocaine epidemic and other issues before turning to politics.

Asked whether she plans to return to politics after leaving office when Raman is sworn in in December, Bass said, Doubtful, but you know I have spent my entire life devoted to service, never thinking about what do I want to do personally. That moment is here. It was the greatest honor possible. The culmination of a life's work.

The issues I was working on as mayor are the issues I was working on years ago from the community perspective before I ever envisioned a life in politics. Raman, of Silver Lake, was born in India and moved to the United States as a child. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Social Studies/Political Theory from Harvard University in 2003 and a Master's degree in Urban Planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition and also served in the Office of the city administrative Officer. Before running for council, Raman was executive director of Time's Up Entertainment, a group that aims to combat sexual harassment in Hollywood. Raman, who moved to LA about 13 years ago, is married to Vali Chandrasekaran, the TV writer and producer behind Modern Family and 30 Rock.