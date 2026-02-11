Bass and Raman make final pitches as LA mayor race nears end

Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman campaigned across Los Angeles on the final day before Election Day, with polls showing a tight race and many voters still undecided.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and challenger Nithya Raman crisscrossed the city Monday in a last-minute scramble for votes, wrapping up a bruising campaign that exposed deep frustration over homelessness, public safety and the future of America's second-largest city.

Early voting is underway in Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California, with top races including California governor and Los Angeles mayor. Bass, who has never lost an election for public office, is seeking a second term against Raman, a one-time political ally who surprised the political world in February by announcing her run. Monday morning Bass was feeling confident heading into Election Day.

Also read Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Clash in Los Angeles Mayoral Race

Bass Rallies Support In Chinatown

I don't take anything for granted, but I can tell you that I think the undecideds have begun to shift, she said. The mayor kicked off her day alongside Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra at Homegirl Cafe in Chinatown, greeting customers and employees. My closing message to voters is that this election is a real choice, Bass told reporters.

I know that we can get rid of all the major encampments off our streets, I know that our city can be safer. We need to have more police officers and, most important, I know that our city can be affordable.

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Bass also juggled her job as mayor with the final campaign push, making stops that included a meet-and-greet with former Congressman Tony Cardenas in Pacoima, a business walk through Historic Filipinotown with Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, and a ribbon-cutting for new permanent supportive housing for young people aging out of foster care. She was scheduled to finish the evening rallying volunteers at a South Los Angeles phone bank before joining a downtown tribute to civil rights leader Dolores Huerta with organized labor.

Raman joined higher-education workers with UAW Local 4811 at UCLA, appealing to younger voters struggling to afford life in Los Angeles. Young people who are moving to the city who want to build their life here, who want to be able to afford to build their dreams here, and are unable to do it because we have a mayoral administration in a city hall that has ignored their needs for far too long, Raman said.

Her campaign also organized final-day canvassing in Highland Park and Mar Vista, reporting nearly 100,000 doors knocked since the June primary. Raman was scheduled to attend a Dia de Los Muertos event and an election eve party in West Hollywood. Over the weekend, she echoed a common theme of her campaign. Going across this entire city, there is so much frustration about the decline in services across LA, Raman said at an event Sunday in Canoga Park.

Raman Highlights City Service Decline

Whether it's on homelessness where we've spent hundreds of millions of dollars and not gotten the results that Angelenos deserve. Whether it's on essential services like street lights and potholes and sidewalks, LA is frustrated, and I will bring change. The latest poll showed that nearly 20% of eligible voters were undecided, while each candidate received 40% support. The poll indicated 19% remained undecided, down from 33% in late September.

In the September poll, Raman was favored by 39% of likely Los Angeles voters with Bass at 28%. The drop-off in undecided voters since September likely contributed to Bass's comeback, according to poll director Mark DiCamillo. That decline was significant among conservative voters who supported reality TV star Spencer Pratt in the June primary. In September, 22% of Pratt voters planned to vote for Bass and 16% for Raman, leaving 63% undecided.

Poll Data Shows Bass Gaining Momentum

In the latest poll, 41% of Pratt voters said they plan to back Bass over Raman, who is endorsed by the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Raman's support among Pratt voters was at 14% in October. Veteran political consultant Rick Taylor, who has spent 50 years in politics, told The Post on Monday that he believes Bass gained momentum in the final stretch.

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If I were Mayor Bass, I would feel very positive right now, Taylor said, pointing to what he described as 90,000 additional Latino votes cast this election cycle and predicting Bass would perform particularly well among Latina voters. I think momentum is on her side. The longer the campaign went on, the more Nithya's lack of knowledge was an advantage to the mayor, he said. Still, Taylor credited Raman with tapping into voters' frustration.

Nithya's message was the right message for the time, he said. Everyone says they want change. They don't see it. Fresh, new, I'm going to make things better.

It's easy to say. It's harder to do. Despite his assessment, Taylor cautioned against expecting a quick result. The city is grappling with 45,194 homeless residents, a shrinking police force and soaring living costs.

During the LA mayoral debate, Raman repeatedly asserted that the LAPD shared immigrants' data with ICE and federal authorities. Vote centers in California will be open Tuesday for voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, but many voters have already cast ballots. Every registered active voter receives a mail-in ballot that can be returned by mail or dropped in a ballot drop box. Several vote centers opened in October for early in-person voting.

If a ballot is postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days, LA County elections officials will process, verify and count it. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk recommended mailing ballots at least seven days prior to Election Day. Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day Nov. 3 for in-person voting or drop-off. If you're in line by the time polls close, you can vote.

County elections officials suggest speeding up the process by using a Quick Check-In Code to receive a unique check-in code. Show the code to an election worker to check in instantly. The Quick Check-in Code is also printed on your sample ballot and vote center postcard. Voters may take either hard copy to the vote center. Drop boxes are bolted securely into cement or chained in place.