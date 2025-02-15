Mayor Bass Acknowledges Africa Trip Was a Mistake Amidst Wildfire Recovery

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles addressed the public regarding her leadership during the deadly January wildfires and a trip she took to Africa prior to the disaster. Bass stated that her decision to travel to Ghana during the anticipated Santa Ana windstorm was a mistake and that her focus now is on rebuilding trust and assisting the city in its recovery.

Mayor Karen Bass stated that rebuilding trust is her top priority as Los Angeles recovers from the devastating January wildfires. This week, she addressed questions regarding her leadership during the deadly fires and her trip to Africa prior to the outbreak.

Bass publicly acknowledged, for the first time, that her visit to Ghana as part of a Biden Administration delegation for the inauguration of the West African nation's president during the anticipated January 7th Santa Ana windstorm was a misstep. Firefighters described the conditions as some of the worst they've ever encountered. Reports earlier that week warned of potentially life-threatening severe weather and fire conditions due to the Santa Ana windstorm. Bass was on the trip on the morning of January 7th when the Palisades Fire erupted in Pacific Palisades. The fire, which ravaged neighborhoods along the Los Angeles County coast, became the ninth deadliest and third most destructive in the city's history.Bass, who assumed office in December 2022 after serving in the California State Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives, was asked if her mission is to regain the confidence that may have been lost as the city confronts the immense challenges of recovery and rebuilding. 'Absolutely it is,' Bass responded. 'And I think that I have to demonstrate that every day by showing what we're doing, what is working, what are the challenges. And to bring Los Angeles forward.' She emphasized her unwavering focus: 'I am focused on one thing and one thing only. That is to make sure that our city is able to recover and rebuild and that all of those individuals who live in the Palisades can go home. That's my focus. That's my mission. That's what I'm going to do every day.'Bass highlighted that her mission includes establishing a one-stop center for workers affected by the fires. The center, which opened last week, provides crucial resources such as assistance for job seekers. She also mentioned streamlining the rebuilding process by consolidating permit applications under one roof as the debris clearance process continues. The city of Los Angeles has launched a specialized planning office designed to expedite this often complex and time-consuming process, which frequently involves bureaucratic hurdles for residents whose homes were destroyed. The Centralized Permit Operation Center opened Wednesday at the West Los Angeles office of the city Department of Building and Safety. Representatives from various city departments are on hand to assist with expediting permits and other essential documents needed to begin the rebuilding process. Debris clearance efforts in the Eaton Fire in Altadena and the Palisades Fire burn areas entered Phase 2 this week, involving clearance operations by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on residential properties within both fire zones for residents who opted into the free program. Those who opted out can hire their own contractors for this work





