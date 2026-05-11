Philadelphia mayor and attorney general condemn planned boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Attorney General Dave Sunday, and other officials condemned a planned Nov. 8 boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in Rittenhouse Square organized by an anti-Zionist cycling group. The mayor directed police to protect residents, businesses, and houses of worship.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Attorney General Dave Sunday, and other officials are condemning a planned boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in Philadelphia. The protest, organized by the anti-Zionist cycling group Philly Bike On Your Left along with two other anti-Israel activist organizations, targets businesses in Rittenhouse Square on Nov. 8, 2026.

Boycott Targets Jewish Restaurants

The group announced the boycott in an Instagram post that read: No business for zionists! These zionist establishments must go! Not in our city! The targeted restaurants include Mac Mart, K'Far Cafe, Huda Burger, Goldie, Dizengoff, and Schlesinger's.

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Parker called the planned boycott unacceptable. She wrote: Everyone has the right to peacefully protest and express their political views. But singling out businesses because their owners are Jewish is unacceptable and has no place in our city. She added: No one should be targeted, threatened, or made to feel unwelcome because of their faith, identity, or background.

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Every person deserves to feel safe and respected in the city they call home. The mayor noted that the boycott falls on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, a date that carries profound pain for our Jewish neighbors and for all who remember where unchecked hatred can lead. Kristallnacht was an antisemitic riot against Jews in Germany, Austria, and Sudetenland coordinated by the Nazi Party on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938.

Mayor Condemns Antisemitic Actions

During the attacks, thousands of Jewish businesses, homes, schools, and synagogues were damaged. An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 Jews were killed, and an estimated 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and incarcerated in concentration camps. Parker warned: Anyone who engages in threats, intimidation, or unlawful conduct will be held accountable. She stated that safety is non-negotiable and has directed police to protect nearby residents, businesses, and houses of worship, and safeguard the constitutional rights of those demonstrating peacefully.

Attorney General Dave Sunday also condemned the boycott. He said: By explicitly targeting businesses because their owners are Jewish, the organizers are engaging in a form of discrimination that falls back on some of the oldest antisemitic tropes and tactics in history.

Attorney General Outlines Discrimination

He added: This is not simply a protest directed at the policies of Israel, rather it singles out our fellow Pennsylvanians based on their Jewish identity, targeting them for policies they have nothing to do with and no ability to affect because of their faith. The Anti-Defamation League issued a statement saying: This protest is an attempt to intimidate a Jewish community that has faced generations of violence, exclusion and antisemitism.

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It's the latest in a string of incidents that hold Jewish businesses responsible for events in the Middle East. The ADL continued: That's antisemitic, plain and simple. But we refuse to let hate win. Marti Lieberman, 37, co-owner of Mac Mart, told The Post that the antisemitic messaging is scary and pointed out that her business has nothing to do with Israel or Judaism.

She said: You can't get a break, and now I have to worry about being born Jewish. Lieberman suspects the protesters assumed she was pro-Israel because she openly wears a Star of David necklace. She added: I literally am just a Jewish girl from the suburbs who started a business. Lieberman noted it was especially hurtful to learn that the boycott was scheduled on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht.