Mayor Adams Denies Quid Pro Quo Deal with Trump Administration in Corruption Case

\'I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never,' Adams stated in an official release from his office. 'I am solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers that I represent and I will always put this city first,' the Democratic mayor emphasized. \He further stated, 'Now, we must put this difficult episode behind us so that trust can be restored, New York can move forward, and we can continue delivering for the people of this city.' The statement came in response to the resignations of at least seven Department of Justice prosecutors, triggered by Bove's directive to dismiss Adams' case in Manhattan federal court. Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, submitted her resignation to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a letter detailing her objections to Bove's order. This letter alleged that during a January 31st meeting with Bove and members of her office, Adams' lawyers persistently advocated for a quid pro quo arrangement. \Sassoon wrote, 'The mayor's attorneys indicated that Adams would only be able to assist the Trump administration in fulfilling its ambitious immigration enforcement agenda in New York City 'if the indictment were dismissed.' She further revealed, 'Mr. Bove admonished a member of my team who took notes during that meeting and directed the collection of those notes at the meeting's conclusion.' Bove, in a scathing letter on Thursday, accepted Sassoon's resignation and transferred Adams' case to the main DOJ. Bondi stated that she anticipates Adams' case will be dismissed on Friday. Trump distanced himself from the conflict surrounding Adams' case, while downplaying the wave of resignations within the DOJ. 'These are mostly people from the previous administration,' he told reporters in the Oval Office. 'So they weren't going to be there anyway. They were going to all be gone or dismissed.' Another DOJ official, issuing his own blistering resignation letter, told Bove, 'I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion' to dismiss the Adams case.





