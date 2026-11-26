John Maynard Smith argued that bad philosophy harms scientists. This analysis explores his views on Milton Friedman and Karl Popper, showing how simplistic frameworks mislead researchers in economics and biology.

John Maynard Smith famously argued that the primary obstacle to scientific progress is not philosophy itself but rather bad philosophy imposing simplistic frameworks upon scientific inquiry. He asserted that scientists who allow philosophical preconceptions to heavily influence their research are far more likely to harm their work than to benefit from it. This perspective highlights a critical tension between theoretical abstraction and practical empirical rigor in modern scientific practice.

Maynard Smith on Scientific Independence

Maynard Smith maintained that allowing oneself to be influenced by philosophy when thinking about science can be detrimental to the quality of the resulting work. He loved reading philosophy of science and was always ready to argue about it, yet he did not believe that one should allow oneself to be influenced by it when actually thinking about science on the topic. These are quite radical words, and though Maynard Smith's generalisation is untenable, there is an important insight to be extracted regarding how scientists interact with meta-scientific theories.

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Monist Views in Economic Methodology

If modellers approach the philosophical literature on models with the goal of figuring out what models are and what a good model is, they might easily find themselves lured into naive monistic views of models that fail to represent the full epistemic richness of modelling practices. This could happen in several ways. For instance, models with epistemic functions not recognised by narrow monist accounts might be discarded. Consider, for example, models with weak predictive power, but great generality and insight into complex systems. Perhaps Maynard Smith's worry is most strongly illustrated in economics, where Milton Friedman and Karl Popper are taken to have the last word in any methodological debate.

Criticism of Friedman and Popper

Milton Friedman and Karl Popper are frequently invoked to both defend and criticise the work of modellers, serving as paradigm cases of monist thinking. Friedman argued that the only relevant desideratum in science concerns predictive power, while Popper argued that what matters is falsifiability. These accounts of science have received extensive criticism over the last decades. Indeed, the philosopher Alex Rosenberg argued that Friedman's naive picture single-handedly justified the existence of philosophy of economics as a distinct profession, illustrating the far-reaching impact of these simplified philosophical stances.

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Dani Rodrik on Educational Gaps

Economists, however, are unlikely to read much if any work on methodology beyond Friedman and Popper. As the economist Dani Rodrik notes, economic methodology is relegated to specialised journals and, more importantly, is not really being taught in graduate school. The result is that economists seem to believe that their science operates according to a simple form of falsificationism. This is a picture of science that most contemporary philosophers of science would agree both misrepresents scientific practice and provides the wrong ideal of how science ought to function, creating a disconnect between methodological reality and professional training.

Embracing Plurality in Science

The obvious counter to Maynard Smith's concern is that it is not an argument against the philosophy of science, but rather against bad philosophy of science, which limits rather than fosters insights into the richness of the epistemic tools available to scientists. Philosophers are not innocent here. Some debates in the philosophy of science rest on such monist motivations to seek univocal accounts of laws, explanation, species, functions, preferences, and many more. As Peter Godfrey-Smith emphasised, one of the hazards of philosophy is the temptation to come up with theories that are too broad and sweeping, a hazard that has not been avoided in the philosophical literature on models.

Future Engagement with Social Sciences

I argue that this way of thinking about models is grounded in a mistake, and a philosophy of science worth reading takes the plurality, diversity, and richness of models and modelling practices seriously. It does not hand scientists a single criterion for good science. Economists, Rodrik argues, need a better story about the kind of science they practise, and some economists have recently engaged with philosophical questions themselves. Philosophers of science, in turn, should turn more of their attention toward both the social sciences and the philosophy of the social sciences to correct this historical omission. Should scientists ignore philosophers? They should ignore those who tell them that there is only one way of doing science well.