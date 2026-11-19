The Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven trailer exposes Rowan Fielding's battle against supernatural enemies in Salem. Discover the December 30 premiere details and cast updates.

The official trailer for Mayfair Witches season three, subtitled Salem Coven , has been officially released to the public. Starring Alexandra Daddario , the highly anticipated series follows neurosurgeon Rowan Fielding as she confronts a new coalition of witch hunters and vampires.

This third installment serves as a direct adaptation of Anne Rice 's novel Lives of the Mayfair Witches and continues the narrative established within AMC 's broader Immortal Universe . The original series debuted in 2023, introducing viewers to a young neurosurgeon who discovers her heritage as part of a powerful witch dynasty.

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Salem Coven Plot and Supernatural Conflict

The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into the historical and supernatural tensions of Salem, Massachusetts. The trailer opens at the Salem Museum of Witchcraft , where an employee educates visitors about the infamous witch trials. She questions whether hanging, burning, or drowning innocent women was acceptable, acknowledging that the museum does not deny the existence of real witches.

Rowan Fielding finds herself trapped in this specific town, unable to leave despite her efforts. The trailer reveals that every time she attempts to cross the border, she is bounced back, leading a local to bluntly state that no one gets out alive from this supernatural trap.

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Evil forces are actively working to break Rowan down and eradicate the witches entirely. Despite these overwhelming threats, Rowan remains adamant that she can handle any challenge. She is driven by a determination to save countless lives, a goal that requires her to make a significant personal sacrifice.

Character Development and Power Dynamics

Rowan's journey is marked by significant power shifts following the events of the second season. She acquired new abilities after consuming the blood of Lasher , a central figure in her spiritual lineage. This transformation has complicated her life, forcing her to return to New Orleans before finding herself mysteriously displaced to Salem.

The trailer highlights Rowan's internal struggle as she reckons with enemies who intend to control the coven. She faces the terrifying threat of being burned at the stake, yet she stands firm in her defiance. Rowan declares that she will never join the dark forces attempting to destroy her kind, showcasing her resilience.

Her powers continue to grow, but this growth comes with heavy responsibilities. The narrative suggests that her connection to Lasher and her Mayfair lineage will be tested as she navigates this new conflict. The series explores the cost of magic and the burden of heritage for its protagonist.

Creative Team and Supporting Cast

The series is created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding , with Spalding also serving as showrunner and executive producer. She works alongside Thomas Schnauz in these leadership roles. Other executive producers include Mark Johnson , Tom Williams , and Christopher Rice , ensuring continuity with the source material.

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The supporting cast features notable actors such as Harry Hamlin , Eliza Scanlen , Tongayi Chirisa , and Betsy Brandt . Additional key players include Alyssa Jirrels , James Frain , Michiel Huisman , and Omar Maskati . This ensemble brings depth to the complex web of characters surrounding the Mayfair family.

Directors Michael Uppendahl , Axelle Carolyn , Haifaa al-Mansour , Alexis Ostrander , and Sarah O'Gorman oversee the visual storytelling. Writers including Sarah Cornwell , Sean Reycraft , and Michael Goldbach contribute to the script, maintaining the show's tone.

Release Schedule and Viewing Information

AMC+ has confirmed that Mayfair Witches season three will premiere on Wednesday, December 30 at 9 p.m. EST . The episode will be available to stream on the AMC+ platform and broadcast on the AMC television network.

This release date arrives almost two years after the horror series last aired. Fans have waited extensively for new content, and the one-month countdown until the premiere is now underway. Viewers can tune in to see if Rowan succeeds in her goal of protecting the coven from destruction.