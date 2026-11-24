AMC confirms Mayfair Witches returns on December 30. Dr. Rowan Fielding travels to Salem, Massachusetts, facing a new coven in Season 3 subtitled Salem Coven.

The third season of the horror drama series Mayfair Witches will officially premiere on AMC and AMC + on December 30. This specific date marks the return of the show's supernatural narrative, concluding the gap between the second season's finale and the new episodes. Viewers can expect the story to resume its exploration of the interconnected Immortal Universe derived from Anne Rice's literary works.

The series, which is an adaptation of Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, follows Dr. Rowan Fielding, portrayed by Alexandra Daddario. As a neurosurgeon, Fielding discovers her true heritage as the scion of a powerful New Orleans witch family following her adoptive mother's death. Her journey involves confronting a sinister patriarch, Cortland Mayfair, played by Harry Hamlin, and an immortal entity named Lasher, portrayed by Jack Huston.

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Salem Massachusetts Coven Expansion

Season 3 of Mayfair Witches shifts the primary setting from New Orleans to Salem, Massachusetts. The season subtitle Salem Coven highlights this geographical transition, positioning Salem as the historical birthplace of American witchcraft. Rowan Fielding travels to this location seeking answers, but the narrative quickly reveals that the city holds more than just tourist attractions or holiday-themed memorabilia.

Upon her arrival in Salem, Fielding becomes entangled with a new family of witches. This new group tests her abilities to their limit, forcing her to navigate complex supernatural politics and dangerous alliances. The move to Salem introduces fresh atmospheric horror elements while maintaining the core thriller aspects that define the Immortal Universe.

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New Cast and Creative Leadership

The upcoming season expands its ensemble cast with several high-profile additions to support the Salem storyline. Betsy Brandt, known for her role in Breaking Bad, joins the series alongside James Frain, who previously appeared in The Tudors. The cast also includes Eliza Scanlen from Little Women and Omar Maskati, who stars in The Recruit.

Creative leadership for the season sees a significant shift in the showrunner structure. Thomas Schnauz, formerly associated with Better Call Saul, joins Esta Spalding as a co-showrunner. This change in production leadership coincides with the narrative expansion into new territory, potentially influencing the pacing and tone of the supernatural conflicts.

AMC Streaming Strategy and Release Window

AMC has scheduled the December 30 release date to capitalize on the end-of-year viewing period. This timing places the premiere just days before the calendar year concludes, offering a substantial binge-watching opportunity for subscribers. The release on both linear AMC channels and the AMC+ streaming platform ensures broad accessibility for international and domestic audiences.

The Immortal Universe has established a dedicated following through its adaptation of Rice's gothic horror literature. The return of Lasher and the continued focus on the Mayfair family lineage drive the ongoing narrative tension. With the specific premiere date confirmed, marketing efforts are likely to intensify in the coming weeks to draw viewers into the Salem coven's mysteries.