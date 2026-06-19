Maya Jama Travels in Style to Royal Ascot, Drawing Inspiration from My Fair Lady

Maya Jama, a Love Island star, chartered a helicopter to Royal Ascot and documented her VIP trip on Instagram, showcasing her chic ensemble inspired by My Fair Lady. The event witnessed some standout looks that put a modern spin on Cecil Beaton's Oscar-winning Ascot dress, worn by Audrey Hepburn in the film Strapless. Maura Higgins and Holly Willoughby also paid tribute to the film with their ensembles, which were similar to Audrey's unforgettable costume in the 1964 movie.

Maya Jama travelled in style to Royal Ascot on Friday, chartering a helicopter from London to the Berkshire racecourse. The Love Island star documented her VIP trip on Instagram, teasing a look at her chic ensemble as she followed in many racegoers' lead this year by drawing inspiration from My Fair Lady .

The journey began with Maya and her pal enjoying some wine at the London helipad, as the TV star declared in an Insta video: 'Clink clink motherf**ker, the boys are back in town and we're getting on a helicopter to go to the races. Yee haw!

' Maya looked stunning in a cinched in white jacket, accentuating her hourglass figure. She added a matching skirt and a stunning black hat. The look was similar to ensembles donned by Holly Willoughby and Maura Higgins at Ascot on Wednesday. Audrey Hepburn's striking black-and-white dress continues to inspire attendees of the prestigious British racing festival, over 60 years after the late American actress delivered her famous line, 'Come on, Dover!

' Maya Jama travelled in style to Royal Ascot on Friday, chartering a helicopter from London to the Berkshire racecourse The star documented her VIP trip on Instagram, teasing a look at her chic ensemble as the followed in many racergoers' lead this year by drawing inspiration from My Fair Lady This season, the racecourse in Berkshire witnessed some standout looks that put a modern spin on Cecil Beaton's Oscar-winning Ascot dress, which was later auctioned for an astonishing $3.7million. While their monochrome ensembles may not make history in the same way, attendees like Maura and Holly certainly paid fitting tribute to the film as the ex-Love Island star gushed her vision had 'come to life' on Instagram.

Maura, 35, cut a glamorous figure in a custom white Sabina Bilenko Couture dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat and gloves as she posed for snaps at the racecourse. She later shared images from the day to Instagram and penned in the caption: 'A vision brought to life for Royal Ascot.

' Maura played the classic song from the 1964 film starring Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle over the top of her post. Like Maura, Holly Willoughby put her own twist on Audrey's unforgettable costume in the 1964 movie. Holly posed in her chic look before heading to the Berkshire racecourse for the Royal Meeting's most popular day which traditionally brings out the most glamorous looks.

The TV star, 45, posted an Instagram snap of her ensemble, wowing in a white pleated skirt and wrapover jacket.

The journey began with Maya and her pal enjoying some wine at the London helipad, as the TV star declared in an Insta video: 'Clink clink motherf**ker, the boys are back in the town' The look was similar to ensembles donned by Holly Willoughby and Maura Higgins at Ascot on Wednesday; Maura, 35, wore a custom white Sabine Bilenko Couture dress Like Maura, Holly Willoughby put her own twist on Audrey's unforgettable costume in the 1964 movie She added all-white accessories including an elegant wide-brimmed hat from Jane Taylor London and a £750 Aspinal midi Mayfair bag, finishing her look with a pop of ruby red lipstick.

Maya's look also fitted into the strict dress code for the Royal Enclosure, as she showed off her entry badge for the course's most exclusive enclosure. Ladies must wear 'a dress or skirt falling just above the knee or longer' and 'shoulder straps that are a minimum width of 1 inch / 2.5cm,' along with 'a hat or headpiece with a solid base of four inches in diameter.

' 'Fascinators are not permitted. Novelty hats (i.e. ones which are excessively oversized, or are promoting or marketing any product or brand) are not permitted.

' This season, the racecourse in Berkshire witnessed some standout looks that put a modern spin on Cecil Beaton's Oscar-winning Ascot dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in the film Strapless, off-the-shoulder and one-shoulder items are also banned in the Royal and Queen Anne Enclosures. Shorts of any kind are not permitted. But having been included in the dress code since 1971, trouser suits remain a popular choice - although they mustn't be mismatched.

The event's official lookbook this year was curated by menswear specialist Daniel Fletcher, who has previously designed for the likes of Louis Vuitton, JW Anderson and Victoria Beckham





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