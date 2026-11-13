Maya Jama to Appear in Single The Masked Singer Episode Amid Netflix Deal

Maya Jama joins only one episode of new The Masked Singer series before departing for a major Hollywood Netflix deal. Her exit surprises ITV after sponsor promises.

Maya Jama will appear in exactly one episode of the upcoming The Masked Singer series and has no intentions of returning to the panel, according to insider reports. The thirty-two-year-old presenter recently announced her departure from Love Island after an unforgettable nine series, leaving ITV executives blindsided by the sudden career shift. Jama has now secured a seven-figure global deal with Netflix as she prepares to expand her influence in Hollywood following recent successes.

Single Episode Appearance Announced

Jama joined the iconic singing competition back in 2024 after replacing Rita Ora on the judging panel. She took her place alongside established figures Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan in the effort to identify the celebrity performers hidden behind elaborate costumes. A source confirmed to The Sun that Jama attended the first day of filming for the new series but subsequently did not return to the set.

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Insiders reveal that she is featured in only one episode of the series, which is scheduled to air next year. This limited appearance will come as a surprise to viewers who consider her one of the main panellists. While the official stance from ITV attributes her absence to format changes, the reality remains that she will not continue with the show in a regular capacity.

New Format and Rival Panels Explained

The eighth series of The Masked Singer has undergone a significant shake-up in its structure to revitalize the long-running franchise. The original panel, now designated as the Legends team, includes Maya Jama, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan. They will face off against a rival group of detectives called The Wild Cards, which is led by comedian Alan Carr.

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Both teams must compete against each other to uncover the identities of the masked contestants. An ITV spokesperson stated that audiences can look forward to seeing Jama on the Legends panel specifically in episode two. The network clarified that due to this brand new rival panel format, Jama was never scheduled to film all episodes of the series.

Seven-Figure Netflix Deal Details

Her reduced role on ITV is directly linked to her expanding portfolio in the global streaming market. Jama has signed a multi-project deal with Netflix, marking a significant step in her transition from British television host to international entertainment figure. She has also signed an agreement with the major US talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, to further manage her growing career.

Jama recently made her acting debut as Aisha in Guy Ritchie's hit Netflix series The Gentlemen, working alongside Kaya Scodelario who plays Susie Glass. She also gained attention for her strategic gameplay on the BBC's Celebrity Traitors, where she served as a Traitor and remained undetected until the finale. She expressed her excitement to Variety, stating she is absolutely buzzing to be working with the streaming giant and that exciting things are coming.

ITV Sponsorship Confusion and Future

The announcement of her departure has caused confusion within the broadcasting industry. It was reported that ITV bosses had allegedly announced Jama as the returning host to potential sponsors just last week. An internal email titled Flight: 2027 supposedly declared that she would return to host a cast of iconic ex-Islanders for another chance at love.

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The document suggested brands could secure front-row seats to the action with pre-roll placements on social media channels. However, the account TV Zone shared screenshots of this email, highlighting the awkward timing given her actual departure. The email claimed she would couple up and compete to win over the nation, a narrative now contradicted by her focus on Netflix.

ITV bosses are currently stating that no final decisions have been made about the next series of Love Island, which is set to film in late 2027 and air in 2028. Despite this official non-committal stance, insiders say Jama will not be returning to the dating show either. The Daily Mail has contacted her representative for further comment on these developing stories.