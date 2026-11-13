Maya Jama to Appear in Single Episode of The Masked Singer Amid Netflix Deal

Maya Jama will appear in only one episode of the upcoming The Masked Singer series as she focuses on a major Netflix deal and recent departure from Love Island.

Maya Jama is scheduled to appear in just one episode of the new series of The Masked Singer, with insiders confirming she has no plans to return for subsequent recordings. The television presenter announced her departure from the hit dating show Love Island this past Sunday after nine unforgettable series, a move that reportedly left ITV executives blindsided by the timing. Recent revelations indicate that the thirty-two-year-old star has signed a seven-figure global deal with Netflix as she transitions toward Hollywood opportunities following her acting success.

One Episode Appearance Confirmed

Maya Jama will appear in only one episode of the upcoming The Masked Singer series, which is set to air next year. Insiders state that she filmed only a single day of production before departing, making her presence a surprise for viewers who expect her as a main panelist. An industry source told The Sun that Maya attended the first day of filming but did not return, contradicting the expectation that she would host multiple episodes. Her sole appearance is confirmed for episode two of the new season.

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Format Changes and Panel Structure

The upcoming season of The Masked Singer features a significant format shake-up that explains the limited filming schedule for the original panel. The show has introduced a rival team structure where the original panel, now titled The Legends, competes against a new group called The Wild Cards. Maya Jama joins Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan on The Legends team, while comedian Alan Carr leads The Wild Cards. Both groups must compete to identify the celebrities hiding behind the masks in this new competitive dynamic.

ITV Response and Sponsor Confusion

An ITV spokesperson told the Daily Mail that audiences can expect to see Maya Jama on The Legends panel in episode two of the series airing in 2027. The network clarified that due to the brand new rival panel format, she was never scheduled to film all episodes of series eight, which will film in late 2027 and air in 2028. Despite this explanation, confusion remains regarding internal communications, as an email allegedly sent to sponsors last week stated she would continue as host. This internal message, headlined flight: 2027, suggested she would be returning to present another series of the dating show.

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Major Career Moves and Hollywood Future

Maya Jama is now preparing to conquer Hollywood following her acting debut in Guy Ritchie hit The Gentlemen alongside Kaya Scodelario. She has signed a multi-project deal with the streaming giant Netflix and has also secured representation from the major US talent agency William Morris Endeavor. Speaking to Variety on Monday evening, she expressed excitement about working with Netflix, stating she is absolutely buzzing to see what comes next. She described this transition as a new chapter and hinted at exciting projects without revealing specific details.

Impact on British Television Landscape

The departure of Maya Jama from Love Island marks the end of an era for one of the UK most in-demand television personalities. She took over hosting duties in January 2023 from Laura Whitmore and became a central figure in British reality television. Her move to international streaming platforms and major film productions signals a significant shift in her career trajectory. Fans and industry observers are now watching closely to see how her new global contracts will influence her future appearances on British television screens.