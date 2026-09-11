Maya Jama signs seven-figure Netflix deal after leaving Love Island U.K.

Maya Jama has signed a seven-figure global multi-project deal with Netflix and joined WME, following her roles in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors and her exit from Love Island U.K. after nine seasons.

Maya Jama has signed a seven-figure global deal with Netflix, the streaming service announced Monday. The multi-project pact marks a major step in her career after the success of The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors.

Maya Jama signs global Netflix deal

She has also signed with major US talent agency William Morris Endeavour. Netflix vice president of UK content Anne Mensah said: Maya is fabulous. She has an infectious energy and an ability to captivate audiences. We adored working with her on The Gentlemen, and we are absolutely delighted for her to be an even bigger part of the Netflix family.

Also read Maya Jama Announces Departure from Love Island UK Hosting Role

Jama said: I am absolutely buzzing to be working with Netflix! There are some really exciting things coming and I cannot wait for everyone to see what we have been working on. I cannot give too much away just yet, but I am so excited for this next chapter. Watch this space!

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The deal follows Jama's acting debut in The Gentlemen Season 2 earlier this year. She played Aisha, a business acquaintance of Kaya Scodelario's Susie, and will return to the role next season. The pact marks an exciting new chapter in her relationship with Netflix. On Sunday night, Jama announced she had exited her Love Island U.K. hosting gig after nine seasons.

Jama exits Love Island hosting role

She wrote on Instagram: I have always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new. The announcement appeared to blindside ITV executives. An email allegedly from Love Island staff was sent to potential sponsors declaring Jama would return as presenter for the next series.

The email, headlined flight: 2027, read: Maya Jama returns to host as a cast of iconic ex-Islanders head back to paradise for another chance at love. They will couple up, put their connections to the test and compete to win over the nation, with only one pair taking home.

ITV email mistakenly confirms return

Secure your brand a front-row seat to the action with pre-roll placements directly before official show clips, shared from the @LoveIsland handle on X. The account that shared the screenshot, Tv Zone, wrote: Awkward. Last week ITV told potential sponsors that Maya would be returning. Jama also recently competed on The Celebrity Traitors, which broke ratings records for the BBC. She was a fan favorite and the only original Traitor to make it to the final episode.

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She added: You do not really know what you are capable of in some situations until it actually happens. And I am really proud of myself for just holding it down despite the stress all around. Jama got her start as a presenter for MTV and BBC Radio 1, before moving to television with Love Island U.K. and The Masked Singer U.K., on which she serves as a panelist.

Her Hollywood move comes after her stint on Celebrity Traitors and the success of The Gentlemen.