Maya Jama Stars as Popstar in Blossoms' 'Meet Me In Love' Music Video Amidst Public Breakup Discussion with Ruben Dias

Maya Jama showcases her popstar persona in Blossoms' disco-themed music video 'Meet Me In Love,' dazzling in a silver sequin gown. The release coincides with her first public statements on her split from footballer Ruben Dias, where she declares an 'all or nothing' approach to love. Dias has publicly denied cheating accusations, emphasizing mutual respect and privacy.

Maya Jama has been officially promoted to 'popstar' status as she stole the spotlight in Blossoms ' new music video , Meet Me In Love . The Love Island presenter, 31, showed ex boyfriend Ruben Dias exactly what he's missing as she flaunted her amazing figure in a dazzling silver gown.

Maya looked nothing short of sensational in the figure hugging sequin number while dancing with the British indie rock band in the fun and glamorous video. Styling her dark tresses in curls, the ITV star accessorised with a pair of coordinated large hoop earrings and looked to be having the time of her life as she sang to the disco themed song. Maya gushed: 'Got to play popstar in the @blossomsband new music video.

Love them, love the song, love it'. Sharing the video on Instagram, Blossoms wrote: 'Meet Me In Love is out now ❤️ Huge love to @mayajama for bringing this music video to life. You're a star… and now, officially, a pop star.

' The band added: 'Written on the last day of a trip to the Lake District when we thought we'd run out of songs, it quickly became one of our favourites! 'We love this tune so go and play it LOUD! Blossoms Xxx' Taking to the comments, Maya penned: 'So much fun ! ❤️' The band from Manchester, who were formed in 2013, consists of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock.

The new career move comes as Maya broke her silence on her split from Ruben as she said: 'I'm an all or nothing girl... I will love loudly or not at all'. The beauty called it quits on her relationship with the footballer after 18 months in April. And the star publicly addressed the break up for the first time as she responded to a clip from the podcast Cocktails and Takeaways as they discussed her relationship.

She penned: 'Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway, I'm an all or nothing girl, I don't casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends it ends, I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions.

' The stunner later posted a picture showing her zipping around on a golf cart, while singing: 'Something has changed within me' on her Instagram stories. The comment so far has racked up over 2,000 likes and the podcast replied to her, writing: 'Love you for what you stand! Maya'. Following their split, Ruben was accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya.

However, the Manchester City star has since insisted he did not cheat and said Maya 'deserves all the respect in the world'. He wrote: 'I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not.

'Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard.

'A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn't cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world.

'The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we've both dealt with it in a very mature way. I've always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only.

'But I also believe it's wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait. 'Respect me, respect Maya, and understand that not always one has to betray the other in order for a relationship to end.

' The Portuguese centre-back, currently celebrating a domestic double with City after winning the League and FA Cup in manager Pep Guardiola's final season, has since been accused of 'toe-dipping' on social media before breaking off the romance. The trend - a more subtle alternative to direct messaging - typically involves one social media user following another in the hope of gauging interest. If there is no reciprocation, they promptly unfollow and move on





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maya Jama Blossoms Meet Me In Love Ruben Dias Breakup Music Video Popstar Love Island

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Coordinate for a Backstage Broadway Date NightSwapping courtside for the stalls, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught the buzzy production of “Oh, Mary!” starring Maya Rudolph.

Read more »

Maya Jama Shares Bikini Photos Amidst Public Discussion of Split from Ruben DiasTelevision presenter Maya Jama has posted a series of sizzling bikini photographs on Instagram while vacationing with friends. This comes after she publicly addressed her recent split from footballer Ruben Dias for the first time, emphasizing her philosophy of loving 'loudly or not at all.' Dias has also broken his silence, firmly denying any infidelity and calling for respect regarding their private matters.

Read more »

Maya Jama Shares Sizzling Bikini Photos and Opens Up About Split with Ruben DiasLove Island host Maya Jama posts revealing bikini photos on Instagram while addressing her breakup with footballer Ruben Dias, emphasizing her 'all or nothing' approach to love.

Read more »

Taylor Swift, Maya Rudolph, Travis Kelce Attend 'Oh, Mary!' on BroadwayTaylor Swift, Maya Rudolph, and Travis Kelce were spotted attending the hit comedy 'Oh, Mary!' on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. Maya Rudolph stars as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony Award-winning play.

Read more »