Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal For Will You Marry Me

Maya Jama leaves Love Island to host interactive dating show Will You Marry Me for Netflix in a seven-figure deal, earning praise from Kaya Scodelario.

Maya Jama has officially secured a seven-figure agreement with Netflix to present the new interactive dating series titled Will You Marry Me. This major career move follows her recent announcement that she is stepping down from her long-standing hosting duties on ITV's Love Island. The presenter, aged thirty-two, confirmed her departure on Sunday as she prepares to expand her professional footprint in Hollywood.

Support From The Gentlemen Co-Star

Kaya Scodelario, Maya Jama's co-star in the film The Gentlemen, publicly celebrated the news via Instagram. Scodelario described Jama as a role model for working-class girls across the country, citing her relentless work ethic and kind nature. She emphasized that Jama manages to remain fun and funny while championing those around her without any negative behavior.

Also read Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal After Leaving Love Island

Jama responded to the tribute by reposting the message on her Story with heart emojis. She referred to Scodelario as her goat and acknowledged the support of working-class girls. This exchange highlights the strong professional bond between the two actresses as Jama transitions into her next phase of career development.

The Interactive Format Of New Show

Will You Marry Me represents Jama's first project under her new multi-project contract with the streaming giant. The format involves a man being introduced to fifty women who are subsequently narrowed down to one through a public vote. The selected woman must then accept or reject a proposal in real-time as global viewers watch the live stream.

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A source indicated that the show is already being dubbed the hottest series of twenty-twenty-seven. The decision to place Jama at the helm demonstrates Netflix's high regard for her ability to captivate audiences. Her star power is expected to rise significantly by the time the program airs next year.

Strategic Career Move To US Market

Jama recently starred on BBC's The Celebrity Traitors and almost made it to the end undetected. Her performance in The Gentlemen further solidified her status as a versatile entertainer. She has also signed a deal with William Morris Endeavor, a major US talent agency, signaling her intent to conquer the American market.

Jama told Variety that she is buzzing about working with Netflix and exciting things are coming. She declined to give away too many details but encouraged fans to watch this space. Her departure from Love Island after nine unforgettable series marks a definitive end to an era of British television history.

Industry Reaction And Future Outlook

Anne Mensah, vice president of UK content at Netflix, praised Jama's infectious energy and captivating presence. The company expressed delight at expanding their partnership with the presenter. Industry insiders note that while ITV knew she was leaving, moving to a rival dating show format may sting for the broadcaster.

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Jama grew up in Bristol with her mother Sadie and brother Omar before moving to London at sixteen. Her father was incarcerated for most of her childhood due to violence-related crimes. Jama stopped speaking to him when she was twelve years old. This background underscores the resilience required to reach her current level of success in the entertainment industry.