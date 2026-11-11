Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal For Will You Marry Me

Maya Jama leaves Love Island for a seven-figure Netflix deal to host Will You Marry Me. The new interactive dating show is set for a 2027 global release.

Maya Jama made her first public appearance on Wednesday since announcing her departure from ITV's Love Island, confirming her transition to a major new career chapter with Netflix. The thirty-two-year-old presenter was spotted checking in for a first-class Emirates flight at Heathrow airport, dressed casually in a Batman T-shirt and khaki jacket while looking in excellent spirits. This sighting coincides with reports that she has signed a seven-figure multi-project deal with the streaming giant, marking her first gig after leaving the long-running dating reality series.

New Interactive Dating Show Format Details

Maya Jama is set to front a new interactive dating reality show titled Will You Marry Me? which is scheduled to premiere in 2027. The format involves a man being introduced to fifty women who are then narrowed down to just one candidate through a public vote. The selected woman must accept or reject a proposal live on air as global viewers watch the outcome in real time. The show is described as an interactive experience streamed around the world, aiming to rival the popularity of its predecessor.

Also read Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Global Netflix Deal

Competing Views And Stakeholder Positions

Maya Jama has secured a deal with major US talent agency William Morris Endeavor following her exit from Love Island. A source indicated that her team had multiple options for her career trajectory in 2027, making her departure from ITV inevitable. The move may sting for ITV bosses, who reportedly announced Maya Jama as the returning host to sponsors just last week via an email headlined flight: 2027. This contradiction highlights the sudden shift in her professional commitments and the strategic positioning of both networks.

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Real-World Impact And Next Steps

Netflix vice president of UK content Anne Mensah praised Maya Jama for her infectious energy and ability to captivate audiences during their previous collaboration on The Gentlemen. Maya Jama expressed her excitement about working with Netflix again, stating that there are exciting things coming that she cannot wait for everyone to see. She later posted on Instagram with a Netflix mug, signaling her readiness for this next chapter in her entertainment career.