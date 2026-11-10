Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal and Leaves Love Island

Maya Jama has departed ITV's Love Island after nine series and signed a lucrative multi-project contract with Netflix, marking her transition to Hollywood stardom.

Maya Jama has officially concluded her tenure as the host of Love Island while simultaneously securing a significant career advancement with Netflix. The thirty-two-year-old presenter made the announcement on Sunday, revealing that she is departing the popular dating reality series to pursue opportunities in Hollywood. This strategic shift follows her critical acclaim in the hit Netflix series The Gentlemen and her successful performance on the BBC competition show Celebrity Traitors. The transition was further solidified by a newly announced seven-figure global deal with the streaming giant, signaling a major step up in her professional trajectory.

Nespresso Event Highlights New Career Chapter

Jama celebrated this major professional milestone at the Nespresso x Swarovski festive event, which took place at the five-star Six Senses London hotel. Dressed in an oversized white shirt tucked into a black skirt featuring a high thigh slit, she was photographed enjoying an espresso martini at the lavish gathering. The appearance marked her first major public outing since the Netflix deal was revealed, showcasing her optimism for the next phase of her career. Her polished look, completed with opaque tights and towering heels, drew attention amidst other high-profile guests including Sophie Piper, Joshua Ritchie, and Kim Turnbull.

Also read Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal After Leaving Love Island

Multi-Project Netflix Contract Explained

The core of this development involves a multi-project agreement between Maya Jama and Netflix that spans globally. In an interview with Variety, Jama expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating she is buzzing to collaborate with the streaming service on upcoming projects. She withheld specific details about the content but promised that audiences would see the results of this new creative chapter soon. This deal is complemented by a separate agreement with the major US talent agency William Morris Endeavor, further cementing her presence in the American entertainment market.

Stakeholder Reactions and Industry Analysis

Key industry figures have publicly endorsed Jama's expansion into international markets. Anne Mensah, the vice president of UK content at Netflix, praised Jama for her infectious energy and ability to captivate audiences. Mensah highlighted the positive experience of working with Jama on The Gentlemen and expressed delight at her increased role within the Netflix family. PR expert Mark Borkowski suggested that Jama could command up to £1 million per deal, indicating a lucrative future as she leverages her popularity in both the UK and US markets.

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Impact on ITV and Love Island Future

Jama's departure represents a significant change for ITV, which has relied on her as the lead presenter for the show's ninth series. Her exit was reportedly unexpected by network executives, who had allegedly informed potential sponsors of her continued involvement just one week prior to the announcement. Emails from Love Island staff to sponsors mentioned Maya Jama returning for the next series, creating a contradiction with her recent public statements. This discrepancy highlights the fast-paced nature of celebrity contracts and the sudden shifts that can occur in high-stakes television production.

Next Steps in Hollywood and Media Strategy

Looking ahead, Jama is preparing to focus on her acting and hosting career on a global scale. Her recent role as a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors, where she successfully remained undetected until the finale, demonstrated her appeal in competitive formats. Additionally, her acting debut in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen has already opened doors for promotional appearances in New York. Jama plans to leverage her growing international profile to establish herself as a dominant force in Hollywood, moving beyond her previous status as a British television staple.