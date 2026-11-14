Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal After Quitting Love Island

Maya Jama announces a major multi-project partnership with Netflix following her departure from Love Island, marking a significant shift in her career trajectory.

Maya Jama has secured a substantial new chapter in her career by signing a seven-figure global deal with Netflix. The 32-year-old presenter made the announcement shortly after leaving her long-running role on ITV's Love Island. This strategic move signals a major expansion into the international market following her success in the UK television industry.

Jama shared the news with her followers on social media, expressing her excitement about the upcoming collaborations. She posed with a branded Netflix mug and captioned the post, clinging to the next chapter. Her public celebration highlights her readiness to take on new challenges in Hollywood and beyond.

Also read Maya Jama to Appear in Single The Masked Singer Episode Amid Netflix Deal

Details of the Netflix Partnership

The agreement represents a multi-project commitment between the star and the streaming giant. Reports indicate that Jama has also signed with William Morris Endeavor, a major US talent agency, to manage her international interests. This dual move underscores the high demand for her brand and hosting skills in the global entertainment sector.

Jama told Variety that she is absolutely buzzing to be working with Netflix. She emphasized that there are exciting projects in the works but could not reveal specific details yet. The presenter encouraged fans to watch this space for future announcements regarding her new role.

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Recent Departure From Love Island

This career shift comes immediately after Jama quit Love Island on Sunday. Her departure ended an unforgettable nine-series run as the show's host. The news reportedly blindsided ITV bosses, who had recently announced her return to sponsors.

An email sent to potential sponsors earlier in the week declared that Jama would be returning as the presenter. The message, headed flight: 2027, promoted a new cast of iconic ex-Islanders returning to paradise. It invited brands to secure pre-roll placements for the upcoming series.

Living Life in Dubai

Amidst these professional transitions, Jama was spotted enjoying a weekend in Dubai Marina. She attended a night out at Be Beach Club with friends. The event featured a performance by grime MC Skepta, whom she watched while sipping cocktails.

Later, she visited the gym to maintain her fitness routine. Jama posted photos of herself in a white sports bra and blue gym trainers. She described the post-workout look as proof of a balanced lifestyle after her night out.

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Future Prospects and Industry Impact

Jama took over Love Island in January 2023 from Laura Whitmore. Since then, she has become one of the most in-demand stars in the UK. Her recent work includes roles in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors.

The sudden change in her employment status may cause logistical issues for ITV. The network had already begun promoting her involvement to advertisers. Her new focus on Netflix suggests a long-term commitment to international projects rather than continuing with the reality show franchise.