Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal After Leaving Love Island

Maya Jama has signed a lucrative seven-figure global contract with Netflix to launch her Hollywood career. The presenter leaves Love Island to focus on acting and new streaming projects with William Morris Endeavor.

Maya Jama attended the Nespresso x Swarovski festive event at the five-star Six Senses London hotel, marking her first public appearance since confirming a career-defining transition. The 32-year-old presenter was spotted enjoying an espresso martini while dressed in a white oversized shirt tucked into a black skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. This stylish outing followed her recent announcement that she is stepping down from her role as host of Love Island to pursue opportunities in Hollywood.

Maya Jama Announces Departure From Love Island

Jama shocked fans on Sunday by officially announcing her departure from the ITV dating reality series after completing nine unforgettable series. She took over hosting duties in January 2023 from Laura Whitmore and quickly became one of the most in-demand television stars in the United Kingdom. Her exit comes after her successful stint on BBC's Celebrity Traitors and her acting debut in Guy Ritchie's Netflix hit The Gentlemen.

Also read Maya Jama Announces Departure from Love Island UK Hosting Role

Lucrative Global Agreement With Streaming Giant

The presenter has secured a seven-figure global deal with Netflix to work on multiple new projects. In addition to the streaming agreement, Jama has signed a representation contract with the major United States talent agency William Morris Endeavor. She expressed her excitement to Variety, stating she is absolutely buzzing to collaborate with the company and teasing that several exciting initiatives are currently in development.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Reactions And Strategic Shifts

Netflix vice president of UK content Anne Mensah praised Jama's infectious energy and her ability to captivate audiences. Mensah noted that the network adored working with her on The Gentlemen and is delighted to have her become a larger part of the Netflix family. Meanwhile, the sudden nature of the departure caused confusion within ITV, as they had reportedly informed potential sponsors just the previous week that Jama would be returning for the next series.

Event Details And Industry Implications

Guests at the Six Senses London event included Sophie Piper, who wore a black and green corset with her partner Joshua Ritchie, and Kim Turnbull, girlfriend of Romeo Beckham. Turnbull performed a DJ set during the party while dressed in a black long-sleeved top. Industry experts like Mark Borkowski suggest this move positions Jama for a lucrative future, potentially earning significant sums per deal as she cracks the American market.