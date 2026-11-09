Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Global Netflix Deal

Maya Jama has secured a multi-project seven-figure deal with Netflix and joined William Morris Endeavor, marking a major shift from her Love Island hosting role to Hollywood.

Maya Jama has officially entered a new phase in her career by signing a seven-figure global agreement with Netflix. The 32-year-old presenter has joined forces with the streaming giant for a multi-project arrangement, signaling a definitive move from her long-standing role on the UK dating show Love Island to international entertainment markets. This major development follows her recent success in Guy Ritchie's hit series The Gentlemen and her performance on the BBC's Celebrity Traitors.

Netflix Expansion and Talent Agency Signing

Maya Jama has committed to a significant financial package with Netflix, described as a seven-figure global deal that will see her working across multiple upcoming projects. Alongside this streaming agreement, she has formally signed with William Morris Endeavor, a major United States talent agency. This dual move establishes a strong foundation for her expansion into the American market and beyond. Jama expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership in an interview with Variety, stating that she is absolutely buzzing to collaborate with the platform and anticipating exciting future releases.

Also read Maya Jama Quits Love Island UK After Nine Series as Host

Departure From Love Island Hosting Role

The announcement comes shortly after Jama shocked fans by confirming her departure from Love Island, a position she has held for nine series. She assumed the hosting duties from Laura Whitmore in January 2023 and quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in British television. Jama stated that her time on the ITV2 reality series was unforgettable as she prepares to close that chapter. Her exit appears to have caught some industry stakeholders off guard, with reports suggesting that ITV executives had recently informed sponsors that she would be returning for the next season.

Conflicting Messages and Sponsor Communications

Despite Jama's public announcement, internal communications from Love Island staff allegedly indicated plans for her continued involvement. An email circulated to potential sponsors, headlined Flight: 2027, described Jama returning to host while iconic ex-islanders returned to the villa. The promotional material promised brand placements before official show clips shared on X, formerly Twitter. The discrepancy between the official announcement and these internal messages was highlighted by the account Tv Zone, which noted the awkward timing of the sponsor communications relative to her departure news.

Advertisement

Industry Reaction and Future Bond Speculation

Experts believe Jama's career trajectory is accelerating rapidly following her acting debut in The Gentlemen and her strategic agency signing. Mark Borkowski, author of The Fame Formula, noted that Jama possesses commercial appeal and charisma that attract Hollywood attention, though he cautioned that transitioning from television personality to sustainable international star requires significant effort. Meanwhile, speculation regarding her future roles has intensified, with betting firm William Hill reporting that odds for Jama to become the next Bond Girl have been slashed from 7/1 to 5/1 following her step back from Love Island.

Strategic Shift to Global Markets

Jama has already begun laying the groundwork for her international ambitions, including a trip to New York earlier this year for promotional television appearances. Her role in The Gentlemen provided a legitimate foothold in acting, distinct from her previous reality television work. By securing a deal with William Morris Endeavor, she gains access to powerful representation in the US market. Netflix vice president of UK content Anne Mensah praised Jama's infectious energy and captivation abilities, welcoming her as an even bigger part of the Netflix family. Jama shared the news on Instagram with the caption Cling cling to the next chapter, posing with a branded mug to mark the occasion.