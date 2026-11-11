Maya Jama Signs Seven‑Figure Deal With Netflix for New Dating Show

Maya Jama partners with Netflix for a seven‑figure contract to host the interactive reality series Will You Marry Me?, signalling a major shift from her Love Island role and a step toward a Hollywood career.

Maya Jama has announced a seven‑figure global deal with Netflix that will see her host the interactive dating series Will You Marry Me? after leaving her long‑running role on ITV's Love Island. The 32‑year‑old confirmed the move on social media, expressing excitement about the new project and hinting at further collaborations with the streaming platform.

Contract Details and Upcoming Project

The agreement, announced by Maya on her Instagram story, includes a multi‑project deal with Netflix and a signing with the US talent agency William Morris Endeavor. The first show under this partnership, Will You Marry Me?, is described as an "interactive reality show" that will premiere in 2027. It predicts a live format where a single man is introduced to 50 women, who are then narrowed down to one by a public vote. The chosen woman will face a life‑changing proposal on live television, with viewers worldwide watching the decision in real time.

Also read Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal After Leaving Love Island

Reactions from Co‑Stars and Fans

Kaya Scodelario, Jama's co‑star on The Gentlemen, posted a supportive tribute on Instagram, calling Maya a role model for working‑class girls across Britain. Scodelario praised her work ethic and kindness, adding that she "champs others around her" and "has no bitch bone in her insane body." Maya responded with a series of emojis and a heartfelt message that she shared on her story, thanking her fans and acknowledging the support she has received.

Career Transition from Love Island to Hollywood

Jama confirmed that she will step down from Love Island after nine series, describing her departure as a chance to "throw herself into something new." She described the move to Netflix as an exciting next chapter, saying she was "absolutely buzzing" and that she had "really exciting things coming." Netflix's vice president of UK content Anne Mensah praised her infectious energy and added that the company was delighted to have her join the Netflix family.

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Impact on the Reality TV Landscape

The launch of Will You Marry Me? is expected to challenge Love Island's dominance in the UK dating reality segment. The format's live‑vote element and immediate proposal create a high‑stakes viewing experience that could attract millions of global viewers. Analysts suggest the show's 2027 release may place it among Netflix's most anticipated series of the year, potentially boosting subscriber engagement and opening new opportunities for cross‑platform partnerships.

Upcoming Highlights and Future Plans

In a recent appearance with Variety, Jama hinted at further projects with Netflix but did not disclose specifics, stating that she could not share details yet. Her social media captions emphasise a promise to "watch this space" while also celebrating the present moment with a photo of a Netflix mug. As her career shifts from UK television to international streaming, industry observers note that her move to a major talent agency and a live‑interactive format positions her well for future Hollywood roles and high‑profile hosting gigs.