Maya Jama Signs Netflix Deal After Leaving Love Island UK

Maya Jama has reportedly signed a Netflix deal after leaving Love Island UK, with details of her upcoming projects still under wraps for now.

Maya Jama has reportedly signed a deal with Netflix after stepping down from Love Island UK, the British reality series she hosted for nine seasons. The Netflix agreement was exclusively reported and marks the next stage of the presenter's post-show career. Jama confirmed her exit from Love Island UK on Sunday night through an Instagram post.

The announcement comes as Jama's profile in television continues to grow. The Netflix pact follows her acting debut in The Gentlemen Season 2 earlier this year, and it arrives shortly after she left the dating series she had hosted since 2023.

Also read Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal After Leaving Love Island

How the Maya Jama Netflix Deal Came Together

The Maya Jama Netflix deal brings the former Love Island UK host into what Netflix describes as its family of U.K. talent. The report presents the agreement as a new chapter in her career, separate from her presenting work on the reality series.

Jama announced her exit in an Instagram post that included a highlight reel from her time on the show. Alongside the clips, she shared a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for the opportunity. She wrote that she has always believed growth requires taking a leap every now and then, and that now is her time to throw herself into something new.

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Her acting history provides the backdrop for the deal. Jama played Aisha, a business acquaintance of Kaya Scodelario's Susie, in The Gentlemen Season 2, and the character will return next season. That role was her acting debut earlier this year.

Jama also gained wider exposure through The Celebrity Traitors, a show that broke ratings records for the BBC. She was the only original Traitor to make it to the last episode, a result the report highlights as part of her recent momentum.

Stakeholder Views on the Netflix Partnership

Anne Mensah, Netflix's vice president of U.K. content, praised Jama in an official statement. Mensah said Jama has an infectious energy and an ability to captivate audiences. She added that Netflix is absolutely delighted for Jama to become an even bigger part of the Netflix family.

Jama responded with enthusiasm about the partnership. She said she was absolutely buzzing to be working with Netflix and that some really exciting things are coming. She also said she cannot wait for audiences to see what she and her collaborators have been working on.

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The report confirms that details about Jama's upcoming Netflix projects remain under wraps. Neither Netflix nor Jama has specified a format, title, or release window in the available reporting, so the scope of the partnership is not yet public.

What the Netflix Deal Means for Viewers

For Love Island UK viewers, Jama's departure ends her run as presenter of the series she began hosting in 2023 during Season 9. The report notes that she got her start as a presenter for MTV and BBC Radio 1 before moving into the television work that shaped her later career.

For Netflix audiences, the agreement signals that Jama will appear in future Netflix work. The most concrete next step mentioned in the report is her return as Aisha in the next season of The Gentlemen, which will follow her debut earlier this year.

The report does not give a launch date for her new Netflix projects. Viewers should look for official Netflix announcements to confirm titles, formats, and timing as the partnership develops.