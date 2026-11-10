Maya Jama Signs Global Netflix Deal After Love Island Exit

Maya Jama secures a seven-figure multi-project deal with Netflix following her success in The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors, marking a major shift in her career.

Maya Jama has officially entered a new era of her career by signing a significant seven-figure global deal with Netflix. The 32-year-old presenter and actress confirmed the multi-project agreement, signaling her strategic pivot from British television stardom to international expansion. This major milestone follows her recent high-profile appearances in Guy Ritchie's hit series The Gentlemen and her tenure as host of the dating reality show Love Island. Jama is now poised to leverage her growing fame to conquer the Hollywood market with a robust slate of upcoming content.

Jama provided a statement to Variety on Monday evening expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership. She described herself as absolutely buzzing to collaborate with the streaming giant and teased that several exciting projects are currently in development. Although she declined to disclose specific details about the content, Jama assured fans that she is eager for the public to see what she and the team have been working on. She emphasized that while she cannot reveal too much at this stage, this deal represents an exciting next chapter in her professional journey.

Also read Maya Jama signs seven-figure Netflix deal after leaving Love Island U.K.

Following her public statement, Jama reinforced the announcement on Instagram. She shared a photo posing with a branded Netflix mug and included the caption cling cling to the next chapter. This visual confirmation underscored her commitment to the new role and her transition into the global streaming sphere. The timing of the announcement coincides with her recent departure from Love Island, a show she hosted for nine series after taking over from Laura Whitmore in January 2023. Jama cited the unforgettable experience of the nine series as the reason for her decision to step down.

Strategic Partnership With William Morris Endeavor

As part of this comprehensive career move, Maya Jama has also secured representation from a major US talent agency, William Morris Endeavor. This signing is a critical step for any celebrity aiming to establish a sustainable presence in the American entertainment industry. The multi-project nature of the Netflix deal suggests a long-term commitment rather than a one-off appearance. Industry experts note that Jama is actively preparing for a Hollywood career, evidenced by her promotional travel to New York earlier this year for various television appearances related to The Gentlemen.

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Stakeholder Reactions And Corporate Dynamics

Netflix executives have publicly endorsed Jama, highlighting her ability to captivate audiences. Anne Mensah, the vice president of UK content at Netflix, described Jama as fabulous and noted her infectious energy. Mensah stated that the company adored working with Jama on The Gentlemen and is delighted to expand her role within the Netflix family. Meanwhile, the situation at ITV has created some friction. Reports indicate that Maya Jama's exit may have caught ITV bosses off guard. Just last week, the network reportedly informed potential sponsors that Jama would be returning to host the next series of Love Island.

Emails allegedly sent by Love Island staff to sponsors, headlined flight: 2027, promised that Jama would return to host a cast of iconic ex-Islanders. The promotional material described the couple-up format and invited brands to secure pre-roll placements. However, the account Tv Zone highlighted the awkwardness of the situation after Jama announced her departure. This discrepancy between the sponsor emails and the actual announcement suggests a possible miscommunication or a rapid change in strategy by the ITV production team.

Market Impact And Future Entertainment Prospects

The financial implications of this deal are substantial, with PR guru Mark Borkowski estimating that Jama could earn up to one million pounds per deal. Borkowski, author of The Fame Formula, commented on the traditional trajectory of British television personalities moving into Hollywood. He praised Jama's commercial appeal, charisma, and ability to command attention, noting that her role in The Gentlemen provides a legitimate foothold in acting. However, he cautioned that transitioning from a successful TV personality to a Hollywood star requires turning publicity into a sustainable international career.

Beyond her Netflix commitments, Jama is also seeing shifts in betting odds for major entertainment roles. A spokesman for William Hill reported that Jama's odds have been slashed to 5/1 from 7/1 to land a Bond Girl role. This potential casting would follow the next 007 film and comes as she steps back from her Love Island hosting duties. Her recent stint on the BBC's Celebrity Traitors, where she served as a Traitor who went undetected until the finale, has further cemented her status as a versatile entertainer. Jama continues to build a diverse portfolio that spans reality television, scripted drama, and potential major franchise roles.