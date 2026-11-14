Maya Jama Signs Global Netflix Deal After Exiting Love Island

Maya Jama has secured a seven-figure global agreement with Netflix following her departure from ITV's Love Island, marking a major shift in her career trajectory.

Maya Jama has finalized a seven-figure global agreement with Netflix, marking a significant pivot in her entertainment career. The thirty-two-year-old television presenter announced the multi-project partnership on Monday evening, signaling her readiness to expand her professional footprint beyond the United Kingdom. This major commercial development follows her recent departure from the long-running reality series Love Island, leaving her future broadcasting endeavors in a new, international arena.

The New Netflix Partnership Details

The agreement involves multiple projects under a single banner, establishing Jama as a key talent for the streaming giant. She also secured representation with William Morris Endeavor, a prominent US-based talent agency, to manage this expanded portfolio. Jama expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration during an interview with Variety, stating that she is "absolutely buzzing" to begin working with the entertainment platform. She emphasized that there are "really exciting things coming" but declined to provide specific details about the upcoming content at this stage.

Also read Olivia Attwood Named Favorite to Host Love Island After Maya Jama's Departure

Strategic Move From Reality To Hollywood

This career transition follows a period of high visibility for Jama, who recently concluded her tenure as the host of Love Island. She stepped down after nine series, a move that reportedly caught ITV executives off guard. Prior to her exit, the network had communicated to potential sponsors that she would continue as the show's host. An internal email titled "flight: 2027" outlined plans for her return and included details about brand placements, creating a stark contrast with her current direction. The sudden shift highlights the rapid changes in the reality television landscape and the high demand for Jama's personal brand.

Recent Public Appearances In Dubai

Jama's professional announcement coincides with a period of personal leisure and public visibility. On Saturday, she was photographed at a gym in Dubai wearing a white sports bra and blue gym trainers. She shared images of her workout, captioning them as "Proof of a balanced lifestyle." This display of fitness followed a night out at Be Beach Club in Dubai Marina, where she celebrated with friends. During the evening, she watched a performance by grime MC Skepta while wearing a strapless black and white dress. These public moments underscore her active lifestyle and sustained relevance in the media spotlight.

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Impact On British Television Landscape

Jama's departure from Love Island leaves a void in British television programming. She took over the hosting role from Laura Whitmore in January 2023 and quickly became one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. Her exit disrupts the continuity of a show that has maintained high ratings for nearly a decade. The discrepancy between ITV's recent communications to sponsors and Jama's actual departure suggests complex negotiations behind the scenes. This situation raises questions about how reality networks manage talent contracts and sponsor relations during major personnel changes.

Future Projects And Global Expansion

The move to Netflix represents a strategic expansion of Jama's influence into the global market. Her recent success in roles such as The Gentlemen and Celebrity Traitors has bolstered her appeal to international partners. By aligning with a major US agency, she positions herself to access broader opportunities in Hollywood. Jama encouraged followers to stay engaged with her upcoming work, posting on Instagram with the phrase "Cling cling to the next chapter" alongside a photo of a Netflix mug. This public stance indicates a confident approach to her new professional identity and a desire to maintain strong connections with her existing audience.