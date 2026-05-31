Maya Jama Shows Ex What He's Missing in First Look at Love Island's New Series

Love Island's new series is set to kick off at night for the very first time, with Maya Jama making an immediate entrance as the Islanders head into the villa with an exclusive welcome party under the stars. The villa has been given a multi-million-pound revamp, and is filled with designer goods and more beds than ever before, making room for more bombshells to shake things up.

Maya Jama has shown her ex what he's missing in the first look at Love Island 's new series . The new series is set to kick off at night for the very first time, with Maya making an immediate entrance as the Islanders head into the villa with an exclusive welcome party under the stars.

No doubt kicking off a summer of sexy looks, Maya, 31, is set to make her arrival with her famous curves on display, dressed in an eye-popping white bralette and skirt. In true Love Island style, a summer of twists, turns and tests awaits them from the very first moment... but fans will have to wait and see what drama will lie ahead.

This year, the villa has also been given a multi-million-pound revamp, and is filled with designer goods and more beds than ever before, making room for more bombshells to shake things up. Islanders are excitedly waiting in the wings to enter the villa where they will be filmed for the next eight weeks and live in very close quarters, which is sure to cause tension among the new singletons.

The villa is located in the middle of nowhere, with single-track roads leading up to the front gate, which is guarded by security to keep trespassers out. Upon arrival, the islanders will stride along a wooden walkway through a giant chrome heart to enter their new home, where they will have access to an array of designer clothes and their choice of double bed, which will be shared on the first night with their new partner.

Speaking to the Daily Mail from the Mallorca villa, producers Amanda Stavri and Lewis Evans said: 'There are more beds, and with more beds comes more bombshells!

' And if contestants hit it off and are looking for some alone time away from their fellow islanders - but still very much on camera - to spice up their romance, they can head to the glamorous hideaway. It has been given a fresh makeover, with baby pink and teal walls, gold accessories, and its own outdoor terrace with a sexy swing and plunge pool, perfect for romantic dates.

TV producers will fill the Hideaway wardrobes with sex toys and lingerie, guaranteeing saucy action beneath the sheets. Love Island has collaborated with eBay again as the series sponsor to fight against fast fashion and provide the contestants with pre-loved clothing. And inside the bright blue dressing room is an impressive wardrobe, with Prada, Dior and Louis Vuitton handbags, as well as stylish heels and trainers.

This leads to their beautifying boudoir, where Islanders get glam with the help of luxury hairdryers and an endless supply of makeup products. The new series is set to kick off at night for the very first time, with Maya making an immediate entrance as the Islanders head into the villa with an exclusive welcome party under the stars. Elsewhere, the garden has received quite the makeover, with the famous fire pit painted blue for the new series.

The rest of the Islanders' summer home followed a pink and green theme, with the kitchen and lounging area ready to go. The freezer is already stocked up with Solero ice cream, which recently collaborated with host Maya, while the fridge has been stocked up with American soft drink brand Poppi. The iconic villa has undergone many changes throughout the years and has always been based in Mallorca.

The original Love Island villa, which was used for the first two series, was situated in Santanyi, Mallorca. And the five-bedroom villa was snapped up by a mystery buyer in March 2022. The subsequent villa, which is still now used for shows, is located in Mallorca, in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, which is on the east coast of the island.

The villa underwent huge renovations after filming concluded for the 2022 series, and in 2024 a secret new Hideaway was revealed, which requires 'no invite'. It also boasts a 20m swimming pool, plush sun loungers, day beds and the famous fire pit.

There is also the famous terrace where secret chats usually take place, although this year the fencing around it has been made shorter and smaller, making it easier for the other islanders to spot what's going on up there. Fans of the show can even book their very own stay at the villa - but it will not come cheap. A one-week holiday would set you back around £5,000, but anyone booking the property will have access to six bedrooms.

The dating show returns on Monday, June 1, with a fresh batch of hopeful singles looking to find their type on paper. Maya, who has just finished filming The Celebrity Traitors, will return to host the series, and she has promised viewers there will be even more twists this year. Love Island 2026 returns on Monday, June 1 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV





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