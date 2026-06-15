Maya Jama Shines as Official Pop Star in Blossoms Video

Love Island presenter Maya Jama takes centre stage in a new music video with band Blossoms, marking a new pop star moment amid her recent breakup.

Maya Jama, the popular Love Island presenter, has officially stepped into a popstar role after starring in the latest music video from Manchester indie band Blossoms titled Meet Me In Love.

The 31 year old attracted media attention both for her fashion choices and for the headline that the band's new release was a 'pop' moment for the TV personality. Mojers told fans on her Instagram that the collaboration felt natural and that the song's upbeat disco vibe matched her style. The video, shot during a recent visit to the Lake District, pairs the singer with Blossoms' five core members Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock.

In the silver sequin dress she walked the set wearing large hoop earrings and styled her dark hair into loose curls. The choreography is simple yet energetic, and the visual aesthetic makes the most of close left arch to frame her figure. The band described writing the track in the last day of a creative retreat that left them stunned by its catchy hook. They added a note of gratitude to Maya for infusing the clip with charisma.

A backdrop to the new pop star move is Maya's recent split with former footballer Ruben Dias. The singer announced that the two had ended their eighteen month romance in April, a period that saw both personalities in the media at times. She spoke candidly about her 'all or nothing' love philosophy on the podcast Cocktails and Takeaways, explaining that she prefers to keep romantic matters private unless a public circumstance forces disclosure.

The separation prompted a swift social media storm, as Ruben faced accusations over late night interaction with other influencers. In response he issued a statement insisting that there was no infidelity and that his relationship with Maya was built on mutual respect. He called on media outlets to respect their private lives.

Overall the project illustrates a new chapter for Maya Jama, blending her reality television background with a musical partnership that has put her in the spotlight without the need for dramatic brush‑strokes. The industry will watch closely to see if she continues to pursue music more seriously, while also navigating post‑breakup life that is very much under the same fan‑made microscope that has framed her public persona for years.

Music critics have praised the collaboration for its breezy energy and fresh production. Fans who followed Maya not only for her talk show presence but also her sense of style described the video as a highlight of the summer. Several influencers shared clips that went viral, leading to an uptick in streaming numbers for the track. The next move for Jama remains uncertain.

While she has kept her music ambitions low‑profile, her manager has hinted that additional singles may be in development, contingent on audience response. Meanwhile she continues to stream on her weekly show, leveraging her platform to discuss pop culture and personal growth





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