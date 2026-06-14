Maya Jama Shares Sizzling Bikini Photos and Opens Up About Split with Ruben Dias

Love Island host Maya Jama posts revealing bikini photos on Instagram while addressing her breakup with footballer Ruben Dias, emphasizing her 'all or nothing' approach to love.

Maya Jama, the renowned Love Island presenter, has once again captivated her Instagram followers with a series of stunning bikini photographs that showcase her enviable physique.

The 29-year-old television personality, known for her bold fashion choices and confident demeanor, shared the images while enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with friends. In the snapshots, she flaunts a tiny string bikini that barely contains her curves, paired with low-slung bottoms that highlight her toned midsection. The photos quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans praising her beauty and confidence.

Earlier in the week, Jama posted a video featuring the same swimsuit, offering a glimpse of underboob as her hair blew gracefully in the wind. The Love Island frontwoman has been documenting her getaway with a series of lively updates, including clips of her zipping around on a golf cart while singing, Something has changed within me, and a playful moment riding a horse at a fairground attraction.

These lighthearted posts come shortly after she broke her silence on her recent split from Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias, marking a period of personal reflection and public scrutiny. In a candid response to a podcast clip from Cocktails and Takeaways, Jama addressed the end of their 18-month relationship, stating, Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway, I'm an all or nothing girl, I don't casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends it ends, I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions.

Her words resonated with many fans who appreciated her honesty and strength in handling the breakup. Ruben Dias, 29, also spoke out to clarify the circumstances surrounding their split, denying allegations of infidelity that had circulated in the media.

He took to social media to assert that he had never cheated on Jama, writing, I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not. He emphasized that their relationship was built on mutual respect and that no boundaries were crossed.

The reasons for their breakup, he insisted, are private and should remain between them. He added, I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world. The pair have handled their separation maturely, despite the intense public interest and speculation. Jama's recent online activity suggests she is focusing on her own happiness and enjoying time with friends, embracing a carefree spirit while navigating the aftermath of a high-profile romance.

Her bikini posts, while garnering attention for their allure, also symbolize a sense of liberation and self-assurance. As she continues to share snippets of her vacation, including glamorous selfies in a racy gown, it is clear that Maya Jama remains unapologetically herself, undeterred by the gossip that surrounds her personal life. Her ability to balance public adoration with personal privacy is a testament to her resilience in the spotlight





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