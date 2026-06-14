Maya Jama Shares Bikini Photos Amidst Public Discussion of Split from Ruben Dias

Television presenter Maya Jama has posted a series of sizzling bikini photographs on Instagram while vacationing with friends. This comes after she publicly addressed her recent split from footballer Ruben Dias for the first time, emphasizing her philosophy of loving 'loudly or not at all.' Dias has also broken his silence, firmly denying any infidelity and calling for respect regarding their private matters.

Television personality and Love Island host Maya Jama has once again captured public attention with a series of glamorous photographs shared on her Instagram account.

The snaps, posted over the weekend, show Jama enjoying a holiday with friends and showcasing her figure in a series of striking swimwear ensembles. In one particular image, she is seen wearing a small string bikini and low-slung bottoms that highlight her toned stomach. This follows a video she posted earlier in the week featuring the same bikini, which provided a provocative view while her hair was styled in sleek, straight locks.

These posts continue a pattern of Jama using social media to share glimpses of her personal life and fashion choices with her extensive follower base. The context for this social media activity is the recent and very public dissolution of her 18-month relationship with Manchester City and Portugal defender Ruben Dias. The couple separated in April, and for the first time, Jama has directly addressed the split in a thoughtful statement.

Responding to a discussion on the podcast Cocktails and Takes, she penned a reflection on privacy, love, and public scrutiny.

"Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway," she wrote. "I'm an all or nothing girl, I don't casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends it ends. I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions.

" Her message underscores a commitment to authenticity and a refusal to let external narratives dictate her personal happiness. In the wake of the breakup, Dias also chose to break his silence, publishing a lengthy statement on his own social media to directly counter rumors of infidelity. Following their split, reports had circulated that Dias had sent late-night follow requests to several influencers while still with Jama.

He categorically denied these claims, stating, "I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not.

" Dias emphasized that their relationship was built on mutual respect and that no line was ever crossed. "A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth," he wrote, adding that he did not cheat and that the reasons for their breakup are private. His plea concluded with a request for respect for both individuals and a condemnation of clickbait-driven narratives that misrepresent people





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