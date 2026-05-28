Maya Jama sends temperatures soaring in daring swimsuit as ex Rúben Dias accused of 'toe-dipping' on social media

Maya Jama sent temperatures soaring as she modelled a daring white cut out swimsuit in her latest sizzling Instagram post. The Love Island host, 31, showed ex boyfriend Rúben Dias exactly what he's missing as she flaunted her toned abs and flashed her side boobs in the racy one-piece.

Maya Jama sent temperatures soaring as she modelled a daring white cut out swimsuit in her latest sizzling Instagram post on Thursday. The Love Island host, 31, showed ex boyfriend Rúben Dias exactly what he's missing as she flaunted her toned abs and flashed her side boobs in the racy one-piece which boasted a bold cut out at the front.

Maya looked nothing short of sensational in the halterneck swimsuit as she posed for a mirror selfie in a large villa. The ITV star played with her long dark tresses and pouted for the camera as she modelled the sexy swimwear. Maya's new holiday photo comes as her 18-month relationship with Manchester City ace Rúben ended last month.

The footballer has been accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya. Maya Jama sent temperatures soaring as she modelled a daring white cut out swimsuit in her latest sizzling Instagram post on Thursday The Love Island host, 31, showed ex boyfriend Rúben Dias exactly what he's missing as she flaunted her toned abs and flashed her side boobs in the racy one-piece.

Maya looked nothing short of sensational in the halterneck swimsuit as she posed for a mirror selfie in a large villa. The ITV star played with her long dark tresses and pouted for the camera as she modelled the sexy swimwear. Maya's new holiday photo comes as her 18-month relationship with Manchester City ace Rúben ended last month.

The footballer has been accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya. The trend of 'toe-dipping' has been used by Rúben Dias, where he follows a woman in the hope of gauging interest, before unfollowing her if there is no reciprocation. This has been reported to have happened with multiple women, including Catarina Duraes and Claire, with some accusing the footballer of being 'seedy'.

Since his split, Rúben has reportedly briefly followed Aussie Love Island star Amelia Marni and a gorgeous blonde TikTok influencer named Georgia, but there is no suggestion he has met or interacted with them further. Maya's new holiday photo comes as her 18-month relationship with Manchester City ace Rúben ended last month. The footballer has been accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya.

Maya's new holiday photo comes as her 18-month relationship with Manchester City ace Rúben ended last month. The footballer has been accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya. Maya's new holiday photo comes as her 18-month relationship with Manchester City ace Rúben ended last month. The footballer has been accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya.

Over the weekend, Maya was also silent on social media when he lifted the FA Cup with his City teammates, despite previously supporting him at matches. Fans were quick to note the timing of the split, as Manchester City missed out on another Premier League title triumph to rivals Arsenal





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