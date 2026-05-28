Maya Jama's Sizzling Swimsuit Post Highlights Split from Rúben Dias Amid Social Media Scrutiny

Television host Maya Jama shared a daring swimsuit photo on Instagram following her split from footballer Rúben Dias, as reports surface about his 'toe-dipping' social media habits during their relationship.

Television personality Maya Jama generated significant attention with a provocative social media post, showcasing a striking white cut-out swimsuit. The 31-year-old host of Love Island shared a mirror selfie from a lavish villa, highlighting her toned physique and confident style.

The daring one-piece featured a dramatic front cut-out and a halterneck design, emphasizing her fit appearance as she posed with long, dark hair and a direct gaze for the camera. This post arrived amidst personal news, as her 18-month romantic relationship with professional footballer Rúben Dias concluded in the previous month. Subsequent reports detailed Dias's alleged online conduct during their partnership, describing a pattern of late-night 'toe-dipping' on social media.

This practice involves briefly following attractive influencers and models in the hopes of gauging reciprocal interest, only to unfollow them shortly after if no interaction occurs. Instances cited include his interactions with model Catarina Duraes and a Scottish woman named Claire in late 2025, with no accusation of physical infidelity. More recently, following the separation, Dias reportedly engaged in similar behavior with personalities like Amelia Marni and Georgia.

Observers noted that both Jama and Dias subsequently removed photos of each other from their Instagram accounts, and Jama remained silent on social media during Dias's recent FA Cup victory celebrations, a contrast to her previous public support. The timing of the split also coincided with Manchester City's narrow loss of the Premier League title to Arsenal





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