Maya Jama's Post-Split Holiday Glamour Draws Attention Amid Ex Rúben Dias Social Media Controversy

Love Island host Maya Jama, 31, shares a striking white cut-out swimsuit photo from a villa holiday, showcasing her figure shortly after her 18-month relationship with footballer Rúben Dias ended. The post follows reports that Dias engaged in 'toe-dipping' - late-night Instagram follow attempts with various women - before their breakup. The article details Dias's alleged social media behavior, including brief follows of influencers like Catarina Duraes and Claire, and the couple's simultaneous deletion of each other's photos. Maya's silent reaction to his FA Cup win underscores the post-split tension. The fashion display and surrounding gossip are examined, framing Maya's confidence amid personal turmoil.

Maya Jama , the 31-year-old Love Island host, made a bold statement with her latest Instagram post, sharing a mirror selfie from a sprawling villa where she modelled a daring white cut-out swimsuit.

The halterneck one-piece featured a striking front cut-out that highlighted her toned abs and side cleavage, presenting a confident, sensational image that seemed directed at her ex-boyfriend, Manchester City centre-back Rúben Dias. Her pose, playing with long dark hair and pouting for the camera, emphasized her physique during what appears to be a holiday getaway.

The post landed on Thursday, just weeks after the couple's 18-month romance ended last month, and it immediately sparked conversations across social media about her post-breakup empowerment. The timing of Maya's sultry photo is particularly notable against the backdrop of revelations about Dias's conduct before their split. Reports indicate that the Portuguese footballer engaged in a pattern known as 'toe-dipping'-subtly following attractive women on Instagram late at night, often unfollowing them within 24 hours if they did not reciprocate.

According to sources, Dias used this approach in March with model and bridal designer Catarina Duraes, and earlier in November 2025 with a Scottish woman named Claire. The behaviour, described as 'seedy' by an insider, involved browsing Instagram in the wee hours, testing interest without direct messaging. While there is no suggestion of physical infidelity during his relationship with Maya, the emotional implication of such acts contributed to the relationship's breakdown.

Maya's response to the split has been both public and quietly defiant. Beyond the swimsuit post, she and Dias mutually removed each other's photos from their Instagram accounts-a clear digital boundary. She also remained notably silent on social media as Dias celebrated winning the FA Cup with Manchester City over the weekend, despite having previously shown support at his matches.

Fans observed the omission, especially as City missed out on the Premier League title to Arsenal, adding another layer of public speculation. Meanwhile, Dias has been linked to brief follow attempts with other women post-split, including Love Island star Amelia Marni and several influencers like Georgia, though no further interactions are alleged. Maya's holiday imagery, paired with her recent mega-deal with Agent Provocateur, signals a focus on her own brand and resilience as she moves forward





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Maya Jama Rúben Dias Love Island Instagram Toe-Dipping Manchester City Celebrity Split Swimsuit Social Media Controversy Agent Provocateur

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