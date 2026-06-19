Maya Jama's Helicopter Arrival and My Fair Lady Inspired Look Lead Royal Ascot Fashion

Television personality Maya Jama arrived at Royal Ascot via helicopter, showcasing a chic black-and-white ensemble inspired by Audrey Hepburn's iconic dress in My Fair Lady. The look follows a trend among celebrities like Holly Willoughby and Maura Higgins who also paid tribute to the classic film, all while adhering to the Royal Enclosure's strict dress code.

Television personality Maya Jama made a grand entrance at Royal Ascot on Friday, opting for a luxurious helicopter charter from London to the Berkshire racecourse.

The star, known for her appearances on Love Island, shared glimpses of her elaborate journey and sophisticated outfit across her Instagram, revealing a look heavily inspired by the iconic style from the classic film My Fair Lady. This trend of channeling Audrey Hepburn's memorable Ascot scene has become a significant theme among the prestigious event's attendees this year.

Before ascending, Maya and a companion enjoyed a celebratory toast of wine at the London helipad, captured in an Instagram video where she exclaimed, 'Clink clink motherf**ker, the boys are back in town and we're getting on a helicopter to go to the races. Yee haw!

' Her ensemble featured a cinched white jacket that highlighted her silhouette, paired with a matching skirt and a striking black hat, echoing the monochrome aesthetic famously worn by Hepburn. The outfit drew direct comparisons to similar choices made by other celebrities like Holly Willoughby and Maura Higgins earlier in the week, all paying homage to the Cecil Beaton-designed dress that won an Academy Award and later fetched millions at auction.

The black-and-white motif has proven timeless, with modern interpretations from designers such as Sabina Bilenko Couture for Maura and brands like Jane Taylor London for Holly, each bringing a contemporary flair while adhering to the event's rigorous dress standards. The Royal Enclosure, the most exclusive section at Ascot, maintains a strict code to preserve its tradition and elegance.

Ladies are required to wear dresses or skirts that fall at or just above the knee, with shoulder straps no narrower than one inch, and a hat or headpiece featuring a solid base of at least four inches diameter. Fascinators are explicitly prohibited, as are novelty hats that are overly large or promotional.

Additionally, strapless, off-the-shoulder, and one-shoulder styles are banned, though trouser suits have been permitted since 1971 provided they are matching. Maya's entrance and attire comfortably met these regulations, as evidenced by her visible entry badge for the Royal Enclosure. This year's official lookbook for the Royal Meeting was curated by menswear designer Daniel Fletcher, whose pedigree includes work for Louis Vuitton, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham, underscoring the event's blend of heritage and high fashion.

The recurring homage to Hepburn's look, over six decades after the film's release, illustrates the enduring influence of cinematic costume on real-world style, particularly within the uniquely formal setting of Royal Ascot, where attendees annually compete to honor tradition with fresh, personal twists





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