Maya Jama's ex-boyfriend Rúben Dias breaks silence on their split

Rúben Dias has denied cheating on Maya Jama in an Instagram statement, saying they had a relationship built on mutual respect. The footballer has been accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya.

Maya Jama 's ex-boyfriend Rúben Dias has broken his silence on their split and insisted he did not cheat on the Love Island star in an Instagram statement.

The footballer has been accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya. Rúben said Maya 'deserves all the respect in the world' as he denied ever cheating on the TV personality. He stated that Maya and he have always had a relationship built on mutual respect and no line was ever crossed in that regard.

Rúben also said that a lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason he tells that he didn't cheat, nor did he ever have the intention or temptation to. He believes Maya deserves all the respect in the world. Rúben said the reasons why they broke up are private and belong to them and they've both dealt with it in a very mature way.

He also stated that it's wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait. The Portuguese centre-back has since been accused of 'toe-dipping' on social media before breaking off the romance. The trend involves one social media user following another in the hope of gauging interest. If there is no reciprocation, they promptly unfollow and move on.

It's understood that Rúben used the technique in March - weeks before his relationship with Maya came to an end - after encountering attractive model and bridal designer Catarina Duraes online. However, he unfollowed her little more than 24 hours later, when she failed to follow him back. Months earlier, he employed the same tactic with Scottish brunette Claire in November 2025, although there is no suggestion the footballer was unfaithful while involved with Maya.

A source told The Sun that 'it might just seem like a simple follow online but it's the intention behind it, following someone to see if they follow back and interact, and always doing it late at night - it's seedy. It suggests he's sat browsing Instagram and what happens if they do follow back or DM?

' Since his split, Rúben has reportedly briefly followed Aussie Love Island star Amelia Marni, who lives in London and has a boyfriend. The footballer has been accused of sending late night follow requests to a string of gorgeous influencers while still romantically involved with Maya. Maya has been showing Rúben what he's been missing in a slew of bikini snaps on Instagram since their split.

A gorgeous blonde TikTok influencer named Georgia received the same treatment, but there is no suggestion Rúben has met these women or interacted with them further. According to The Sun, social media users have been tracking the footballer's toe-dipping, and claimed he tends to follow women, before unfollowing them the following day. Following reports of their split, Maya and Rúben deleted any snaps of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

Over the weekend, Maya was also silent on social media when he lifted the FA Cup with his City teammates, despite previously supporting him at matches. Fans were quick to note the timing of the split, as Manchester City missed out on another Premier League title triumph to rivals Arsenal. The Daily Mail has contacted Maya's representatives for comment





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