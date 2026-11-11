Maya Jama quits Love Island as ITV scrambles for replacement

Maya Jama announces her resignation from Love Island after nine series, leaving ITV in a crisis as it searches for a new host weeks before pre‑production for the 2027 revival begins.

Maya Jama shocked fans and ITV leadership alike by announcing her resignation from Love Island on Sunday night after hosting the show for nine series. Her departure comes just weeks before pre‑production for the 2027 All Stars edition is slated to begin, leaving the broadcaster scrambling for a replacement host.

Immediate Impact on ITV's Production Timeline

The resignation has forced ITV senior producers and commissioners into emergency meetings, according to an insider. With pre‑production due to start in two weeks, ITV has no confirmed host and has yet to approach any potential candidates, despite rumours that former star Olivia Attwood, Indiyah Polack, Chloe Burrows and influencer GK Barry are among those considered.

Also read Maya Jama Signs Seven-Figure Netflix Deal After Leaving Love Island

Stakeholder Reactions and Sponsorship Concerns

The insider also warned that Love Island's sponsors were unsettled by the sudden news, as they had been told Maya was returning to the show. ITV has stated that there is no crisis and that the network wishes Maya well, but sponsors are reportedly anxious about the uncertainty surrounding the brand's flagship program.

Maya revealed in a video to fans that "all good things must come to an end" and that she was ready to "throw myself into something new." The next day she confirmed a Netflix "golden handcuffs" deal, which will see her front a range of untitled titles for the streaming platform after her acting debut in the 2023 Guy Ritchie drama The Gentlemen, where she played Aisha.

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Future Plans for Love Island and Maya's Career Move

Love Island is set to resume in January with its 17th overall series. ITV acknowledged Maya's contribution as a "fantastic and much loved host" over the past three years, thanking her for her impact on the show. Meanwhile, Maya's move to Netflix marks a significant shift from reality television to scripted content, potentially broadening her profile beyond the UK market.

With the show's future pending a new host decision, ITV's next steps involve clarifying its replacement strategy and reassuring sponsors of continuity for the upcoming season.