Maya Jama Quits Love Island After Nine Years

Presenter Maya Jama announces her departure from Love Island after nine series. ITV2 confirms the news as the network prepares for the upcoming All Stars season in South Africa.

Maya Jama has officially announced her departure from the hit dating series Love Island after hosting nine series. The thirty-two-year-old presenter revealed the decision in a heartfelt Instagram statement on Sunday, marking the end of an era for the popular ITV2 program. Jama took over the hosting duties in January 2023 from Laura Whitmore and quickly became one of the most sought-after faces in British television. This shock announcement comes just a week after she competed in the final of the Celebrity Traitors and shortly after her acting debut in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen.

The Announcement and Personal Reasons

In her statement, Jama expressed deep gratitude for her time on the show, describing the experience as unforgettable and incredibly fun. She wrote that all good things must come to an end and explained that it is now her time to step down and throw herself into new challenges. Jama noted that she started hosting the show at age twenty-eight and has loved every aspect of the role, from the slow-motion walks to the live shows. She emphasized that personal growth sometimes requires taking a leap into the unknown, which prompted her decision to leave the villa.

Also read Maya Jama Quits Love Island UK After Nine Series as Host

The presenter also took the time to thank the fans for their unwavering support and the production team for their hard work. She acknowledged that the show belongs to the people who watch it and embrace it year after year. Jama wished the show and the entire team continued success, stating she will cheer them on from the sidelines. Her final episode saw her crown Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi as the winners in August, concluding a memorable run for the franchise.

Industry Reaction and Future Plans

ITV issued an official statement praising Jama as a fantastic and much-loved host. The network thanked her for the energy and talent she brought to the show over the last three years and wished her every continued success. Reports indicate that ITV will announce a replacement for Jama in the coming weeks. This transition is critical as the fourth series of Love Island: All Stars is scheduled to take place in South Africa in January, requiring a new face to lead the cast.

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While Jama moves on, speculation is already mounting regarding her next major career move. Insiders suggest that BBC executives are eager to tempt her back to the channel where she began her career on Radio 1. Sources indicate that Beeb execs have been observing her closely and believe she possesses a perfect mix of intelligence, glamour, confidence, and humor to front major new projects.

Competing Networks and Career Trajectory

However, securing Jama may not be straightforward for the BBC. Sources told The Sun that executives expect resistance from ITV, which views Jama as a firmly established part of their talent roster. The Celebrity Traitors appearance has significantly raised her profile, giving her access to a massive mainstream audience that she has not previously had. This visibility has likely increased her bargaining power across the industry.

Jama had previously addressed rumors of her leaving the show in July. At that time, she told Deadline that she never commits to another series until the end of the current one, dismissing claims of her departure as fake news. She explained that her decision-making process is always retrospective, occurring only after a series concludes. This strategy allowed her to maintain flexibility and pursue other opportunities, such as her recent role in The Gentlemen and her time as a cloaked villain on Celebrity Traitors, where she showcased a ruthless streak that won over viewers.