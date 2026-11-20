Bookmakers slash Maya Jama's odds to 5/1 for the next Bond girl role following Robert Pattinson's casting. Discover why the former Love Island host is a top contender alongside Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner.

Bookmakers William Hill have significantly shortened the odds for Maya Jama to land the role of a Bond girl, following the official announcement that Robert Pattinson will portray the iconic 007 character. The former Love Island host has seen her betting odds drop from 7/1 to 5/1, placing her firmly among the frontrunners for the part in the next installment of the franchise.

Betting Odds and Casting Rumors

A spokesman for William Hill, Lee Phelps, confirmed the shift in the betting market, attributing the change to Jama's recent career moves. He noted that since stepping down as the host of Love Island, Jama has been eyeing major acting roles, with the next James Bond film, scheduled to commence filming throughout 2027, being a prime target. Jama's odds are now tied with other notable contenders, signaling strong market confidence in her potential transition from television presenter to blockbuster star.

Also read Maya Jama Hints at Bond Girl Ambition Amid Robert Pattinson Casting Speculation

This betting shift comes amid intense industry speculation regarding the casting of Pattinson's leading lady. The 40-year-old actor was officially cast as 007 on a Monday, triggering a wave of reports about who studio bosses might select for the role of his romantic counterpart. Jama, 32, has been repeatedly linked to the part, with her name circulating among insiders as a serious candidate for the gig.

Social Media Hints and Visual Inspiration

Jama has subtly reinforced her interest in the role through strategic social media activity, specifically by sharing images of Italian actress Monica Bellucci. Bellucci, who is 62, portrayed Lucia Sciarra in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre. In that film, Bellucci's character is the widow of an assassin killed by Daniel Craig's Bond and later shares a night of passion with the spy after he saves her from being assassinated herself.

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Recently, Jama reposted a photo from the GQ Men of the Year Awards, where she posed with rapper friend Fakemink. The original caption read: telling my kids this is the new James Bond cast. Jama shared this image to her own Instagram Story, making it clear that the casting process is on her mind. The photo highlighted a racy look inspired by Bellucci, who was shown in underwear beneath a black lace dress.

Red Carpet Appearances and Career Shifts

Jama's interest in the role is visually echoed in her recent high-profile appearances. On Tuesday, she attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards wearing a see-through lace gown that flashed her lingerie, paired with sheer gloves and towering black stilettos. She explicitly stated that Bellucci was the inspiration behind this bold fashion choice, drawing a direct parallel between her look and the aesthetic of a Bond film.

This strategic self-presentation aligns with her broader career trajectory. Jama recently quit her role as host of Love Island after signing a seven-figure global Netflix deal. She also secured a cameo appearance in the film The Gentlemen. Industry observers suggest that landing the Bond girl role would send her acting career skyrocketing, providing a major platform beyond her existing media deals.

Competing Contenders for the Role

Jama faces stiff competition from a field of high-profile actresses, including Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner. Sydney Sweeney, 29, has received a glowing endorsement from Trina Parks, the first African American actress to play a Bond girl. Parks stated that she believes Sweeney would be wonderful in the role, arguing that Bond needs a woman with ownership over her sexuality.

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Supermodel Kendall Jenner is also considered a favorite by bookmakers, having revealed plans to quit modeling for a drastically different new career. American actress Margaret Qualley leads another competitive field, with major UK bookmakers pricing her odds at 2/1. Some UK markets have even priced Qualley as low as 7/5, indicating a highly competitive race for the part that could define the next era of the 007 franchise.